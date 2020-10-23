Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 23

CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman to retire
It was announced Thursday at the Columbia Public Schools work session that Dr. Peter Stiepleman is set to retire on June 30, 2021.
He has spent 16 years in the district as a teacher, principal and superintendent.
In his resignation letter, Stiepleman said he informed the board two years ago that his eldest son would graduate high school in 2021.
"I shared how he had joined me at West Boulevard as a kindergartner and that it was my plan to graduate with him- how we'd walk off the stage together as graduates of the Columbia Public Schools. And that's what we will do," Stiepleman said.
State expands group of child care providers eligible for CARES Act funding
The state has now expanded the group of child care providers that will be eligible to apply for CARES Act funding.
According to a release from the Missouri's Department of Health and Human Services, providers licensed by the DHSS, six or fewer child care subsidy providers serviced by Department of Social Services and other Missouri child care providers with a Department Vendor Number are now eligible.
Governor Parson announced on Oct. 7 that he would allocate around $10 million for emergency relief grants to Missouri child care facilities impacted by COVID-19.
CPS Board to vote on plan to send older students back to classrooms
The Columbia Public Schools Board of education will vote on Nov. 9 on whether middle and high school students will return to in-person classes
At Thursday morning's work session, the board discussed two options: either a four-day, in-person model that's currently in place for elementary school students, or a two-day hybrid model in which students attend classes two days a week.
If neither is approved, middle and high school students will remain fully virtual.
St. Louis police officers to be wearing body cameras soon
Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment on Wednesday that the police department expects to begin using body cameras by the end of November.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department in June signed a $5.8 million contract with the body camera vendor, Georgia-based Utility Associates Inc. Edwards says it takes time to implement the “complicated and sophisticated” program.
Court: Missouri mail-in ballots cannot be returned in person
A Missouri appeals court has ruled that voters using mail-in ballots cannot return them in person.
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Thursday means mail-in ballots must be returned to election officials through the U.S. mail.
AP FACT CHECK: Falsehoods and fumbles in Trump-Biden debate
The facts took a hit right out of the gate Thursday night.
President Donald Trump’s first line of the night, about COVID-19 deaths, was false and set the tone as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden unleashed a torrent of claims in their last presidential debate.
Biden, at times, was selective on the coronavirus and other matters, at one point stating that no one under Obamacare lost private health coverage. Millions did.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Friday – Showers and morning storms with much colder conditions. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Rain will exit in early afternoon. Drier, but cold this evening with clearing skies. Lows tonight in the lower 30s, near freezing. A freeze warning is in effect for parts of central Missouri.
Saturday – Morning sunshine, then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy with passing showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.
Freeze warnings in effect for western Missouri tonight, Freeze watch for Columbia, Fulton and MexicoTiming: Friday night -Saturday Morning@KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/uUZ7v2fVnO— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 23, 2020