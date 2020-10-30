Boone Electric to assist in Hurricane Zeta Restoration
Boone Electric Cooperative is heading south to assist victims of Hurricane Zeta.
The co-op announced in a release Thursday that it would be sending six line workers with trucks and equipment to help restore power to the members of Clarke Washington Electric Membership Corporation in Jackson, Alabama.
Crews will travel to Tupelo, Mississippi Friday and will continue to Alabama the following morning.
Precautionary water boil advisory in effect for South Columbia
Consolidated Public Water announced that their Supply District No. 1 of Boone County will have to undergo a boil advisory from 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 until Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon.
Those within the water service area include all of Bearfield Rd, Bearfield Subdivision, Gans Rd east of Rock Quarry Rd, Rock Quarry Rd, Hwy 163 S between Rock Bridge State Park and Rt K, Rt K south to Bethel Church Rd, Bethel Church Rd north to Old Plank Rd and Rock Bridge Estates Subdivision along Old Plank Rd.
Jefferson City School District extends its Thanksgiving break
The Jefferson City School District announced Monday that it will extend its Thanksgiving break as a way to show appreciation to its students and staff members.
The district’s break will now be Monday through Friday during the week of Thanksgiving, instead of its original Wednesday through Friday plan.
JCSD Superintendent Larry Lithacum announced the change in a tweet.
“We felt that it was the right thing to do to give them the Monday and Tuesday in addition to the Wednesday through Friday so they can have off November [23] until Monday, Nov. 30,” Lithacum said to KOMU 8 News.
Broadway Brewery owner speaks importance of buying local amid pandemic
The owner of Broadway Brewery has taken on many roles over the years with the goal of making local food more accessible and increasing the community's commitment to local farms.
Walker Claridge began growing food in his mid-20s, selling at local farmers markets across mid-Missouri. He then began reselling in 2001, after opening a local grocery store called the Root Cellar. He founded his current farm-to-table restaurant in 2009.
"Broadway Brewery was just an extension of all those activities that I was involved in," Claridge said. "And it was a way to marry beer production with the food production -- two of my big passions."
CDC grants half a million dollars to MU for cancer screenings
The Centers for Disease Control have given researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine a $500,000 grant for the first year to partner with clinics to increase colorectal screening rates with a focus in rural parts of the state.
“Colorectal cancer is the second most prevalent type of cancer in Missouri,” said co-principal investigator Kevin Everett, PhD, associate professor of family and community medicine, in a news release Thursday.
“It’s also one of the most deadly. Since most new colorectal cancers occur in those older than 50, it’s extremely important that adults between the ages of 50 and 75 be screened," Everett added.
First alert weather
Friday – Sunshine returns. Lots of it. Frosty this morning with morning temps near freezing. Afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows tonight in the lower 40s.
Saturday – Sunny and mild. Highs in the middle 60s. Trick-or-treat temps in the lower 50s. A passing cold front Saturday night will drop temps in the upper 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday – Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Colder, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.