Room at the Inn opens two seasonal homeless shelters
Room at the Inn opened Sunday in Columbia. This year their permanent home will be at Unitarian Universalist Church on Shepard Boulevard.
The shelter is open 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. each day for guests to stay the night with a free cot, pillow, and blanket.
A secondary shelter is also staffed at the Eastwood Motel on Business Loop 70. CARES Act funding allowed the non-profit to rent out 34 rooms and hire 20 staff to operate both shelters.
Guests undergo a health screening before they're taken into the shelter. Any admits with COVID-19 symptoms or with known exposure to an infected person will have a private room available at the motel.
Cool Stuff opens pop-up shop in downtown Columbia for rest of the year
Cool Stuff opened a pop-up shop downtown in November, after closing its permanent store in 2012. The pop-up shop is located on Walnut Street and will be open until New Year's Eve.
Cool Stuff first opened in Columbia in 1988. The store was known for its jewelry, artwork and games.
First batch of coronavirus vaccine ships out from Pfizer plant for all 50 states
The first batch of coronavirus vaccines was loaded onto trucks at a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, and shipped out across the country on Sunday morning, a landmark moment in the fight against the deadly virus.
Another 3,900 vials are expected to ship later Sunday to United States territories, and 400 boxes packed with about 390,000 vials will ship Monday to arrive on Tuesday. There are five doses of vaccine per vial, according to Pfizer.
From its origin in Michigan, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive to about 600 sites across the US in the coming days.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Cloud cover will be decreasing into the early morning with lows in the middle 20s with wind chills in the lower 20s to upper 10s. Skies will be mainly sunny through the day with highs reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon.
It's back to a brisk feels this morning. Wind chills will range from 10 to 20 degrees in most of central MissouriBundle up today! @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/Bxq9TfGuz8— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 14, 2020