DHSS announces plan for Moderna vaccine administration in Missouri

Dr. Randall Williams signed a standing order on Sunday for the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri. 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sent out a press release announcing the state's plans on Sunday. The U.S. FDA approved emergency use for the Moderna vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18. 

“The first week of vaccinations among health care workers in Missouri went extremely well,” Williams said in a press release. “We are appreciative of the health care systems for quickly executing their plans in order to administer the Pfizer vaccines as efficiently as possible."

Compare and contrast: COVID-19 vaccines

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. The Pfizer vaccine was administered to health care workers last week. 

Both vaccines have an efficacy rate nearing 95%. They are also similar in structure with similar ingredients in the production. 

Congress seals agreement on COVID-19 relief, government funding

Top negotiators in Congress have sealed a deal on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. Lawmakers announced the agreement Sunday after days of negotiations.

The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

 The final agreement was reached after a breakthrough over Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved by the Senate’s top Democrat and a senior conservative Republican.

Planets will visibly "double-up" for the first time in nearly 800 years

The conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter will occur just after sunset on Monday. Read ALL the details and then watch KOMU 8 News at 5 & 6 for live coverage of a close-up.

Between 5:30 and 6 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke also be chatting live with astronomers as we watch this spectacle with you. You can see all of it on the KOMU 8 News App on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Also at KOMU.com and on Facebook Live. There is also a link to live streaming on the KOMU 8 Weather App. So many places, don't miss it!

Man arrested after shooting death in Columbia

A woman has died after a shooting in Columbia in the 1900 block of Juniper Circle this weekend.

Robyn Lucas, 51, was found dead by police at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

In a press release, police say officers arrested Columbia resident Andrew Scott Lucas, 54, for 2nd degree murder.

