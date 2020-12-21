DHSS announces plan for Moderna vaccine administration in Missouri
Dr. Randall Williams signed a standing order on Sunday for the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sent out a press release announcing the state's plans on Sunday. The U.S. FDA approved emergency use for the Moderna vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18.
“The first week of vaccinations among health care workers in Missouri went extremely well,” Williams said in a press release. “We are appreciative of the health care systems for quickly executing their plans in order to administer the Pfizer vaccines as efficiently as possible."
Compare and contrast: COVID-19 vaccines
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. The Pfizer vaccine was administered to health care workers last week.
Both vaccines have an efficacy rate nearing 95%. They are also similar in structure with similar ingredients in the production.
Congress seals agreement on COVID-19 relief, government funding
Top negotiators in Congress have sealed a deal on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. Lawmakers announced the agreement Sunday after days of negotiations.
The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.