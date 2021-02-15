Biden calls on Congress to 'enact commonsense gun law reforms' on third anniversary of Parkland shooting
President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Congress to institute "commonsense gun law reforms," including widespread firearm sales background checks and a ban on assault weapons -- highlighting an "epidemic of gun violence" in the US on the third anniversary of the deadly Parkland school shooting.
"Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," Biden said in a statement.
"This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call," the statement reads. "We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer."
The call from Biden comes three years after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, leaving 17 people dead. The tragedy led many of the survivors to speak out against gun violence and confront lawmakers about gun safety reform.
Guinea confirms 3 dead from Ebola, first cases since 2016
Health officials in Guinea on Sunday confirmed that at least three people have died from Ebola there, the first cases declared since it was one of three West African nations to fight the world’s deadliest Ebola epidemic that ended five years ago.
In addition to the three deaths, five people have tested positive for Ebola in Gueckedou town in the country’s south, according to government officials.
The patients were tested for Ebola after showing symptoms of hemorrhagic fever.
Warming centers, shelters fill up as temperatures drop below zero
When temperatures drop below zero in mid-Missouri, most people stay inside their homes to avoid the cold. But, it's more difficult for those who don't have a place to call home.
Shelters and warming centers like Welcome Home Inc. in Columbia are filling up due to the extreme cold weather. Veterans can register to stay at the shelter for up to eight months while trying to get back on their feet.
Other places like the Wabash Bus Station on 10th Street downtown are extending operations due to the dangerous temperatures. The warming center will provide overnight relief for the homeless now through Thursday, February 18 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.