Tom Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers at age 43
New team, no offseason to prepare, no problem.
Tom Brady has taken things to another level not seen before: Winning a Super Bowl at age 43, in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and making history by being part of the first team to appear in a Super Bowl in its home stadium -- and accomplishing all of this in a pandemic.
It's not a movie script -- yet? -- but Brady helped make it reality. Who else could have done that?
The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV by a score of 31-9 against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs and their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, viewed as the player who will take the torch from Brady one day. This is Tampa Bay's second title, and it caps an NFL season unlike any before it.
DHSS reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 UK variant in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the first confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the state in a press release Saturday night.
The variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Marion County.
A DHSS spokesperson said the department was first notified of the case on Saturday.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in September.
Community makes plans to restore historically Black church after vandalism
Residents met at Tebbetts Community Hall Sunday afternoon to discuss plans to restore the Oakley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The church was vandalized sometime between the late overnight hours of Jan. 22 and the early morning hours of Jan. 23, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Residents of the area are now coming together to preserve the history of the church.
The building is 143 years old and has rarely been used over the past several years. However, the church was previously used by many people in the Black community who formerly lived in Tebbetts.
Centralia woman shares her love for the Chiefs through her family
The 83-year-old Kansas City native has been cheering on the Chiefs since the 1960s.
“Anyone who knows me knows I’m a Chiefs fan,” Stillman said. “Sunday, or whenever the Chiefs play period, that’s my day.”
That spark for life and passionate attitude wasn’t always around. It took losing the love of her life to force Stillman out of her comfort zone.
She was only 37-years-old when her husband, Richard Stillman, passed away on Nov. 23, 1974. He was 42.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today will be one of the warmer days of the week with out the door temperatures in the 10s and wind chills near 0. We will warm to the lower to middle 20s in the afternoon with wind chills in the 10s.