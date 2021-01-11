Firefighters respond to mobile home fire off New Haven Road Sunday night
A mobile home located at Woodstock Mobile Home Park off New Haven Rd. caught fire Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 8:18 p.m. Sunday.
CPS Board of Education meets Monday to vote on in-person learning
Columbia Public Schools' Board of Education will vote Monday on whether students should return to in-person instruction or remain virtual.
All CPS students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 19.
As of Jan. 8, the 14-day rolling positivity rate was 79.8 per 10,000 people. This is above the threshold of 50, which has previously been a factor that has kept CPS students virtual.
Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, calling him a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.
Pelosi made the announcement Sunday in a letter to colleagues.
'Blessing Box' filled with food stolen in Columbia
A blessing box, a box filled with food for anyone to take, was stolen off Hinkson Avenue on Saturday.
According to Rev. James Gray, the box was supposed to be a resource for the community.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunnier skies by the afternoon, slightly warmer temps than over the weekend. Highs in the upper 30shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tF6nDldIpw— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 11, 2021
Temperatures in the morning will be in the 20s with some wind chills. In the afternoon it will warm up to the upper 30s. Around that time expect sunshine heading into the rest of the day.