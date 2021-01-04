Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-095>100-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047>052- 059>065-072-073-084-099-041800- /O.CON.KLSX.FG.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-210104T1800Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO- Cole MO-Crawford MO-Franklin MO-Gasconade MO-Greene IL-Iron MO- Jefferson MO-Jersey IL-Knox MO-Lewis MO-Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL- Madison IL-Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery IL- Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Reynolds MO- Saint Charles MO-Saint Louis City MO-Saint Louis MO-Shelby MO- Warren MO-Washington MO- Including the cities of Alton, Bowling Green, Columbia, Edwardsville, Fulton, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Quincy, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Sullivan, Union, and Washington 531 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast and southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$