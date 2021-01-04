One dead after officer involved shooting in Jefferson City
According to the Jefferson City Police Department one person has died after shots were fired in Jefferson City on Sunday.
In a press release, JCPD said that a 59-year-old St Louis area resident died as a result of the shooting.
UPDATE: Missing child is found safe
According to CPD Jewely Clark, 12, was first reported missing on Sunday morning. According to a press release from CPD, it is believed she went missing between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of White Gate Dr.
Jewely Clark has been found safe.
Pandemic jeopardizes independent living for woman with Down syndrome
The pandemic has created new routines.
For people with intellectual disabilities, the change in routine can come at the cost of independence.
Angie Minner is a 46-year-old woman from Columbia. She also has Down syndrome.
Minner lives in a group home, but out of concern of rising COVID-19 cases during the winter, decided stay with her parents for the season.
Boone Hospital welcomes first baby of the year
Boone Hospital Center delivered its first baby of the year early on New Year's Day.
Parents Kathrine Thomas and Christian Avalos welcomed Kai Theodore Thomas-Avalos at 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. Kai weighed in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
Nancy Pelosi reelected speaker Sunday despite narrower majority
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won a fourth non-consecutive term to lead the House of Representatives, suffering a handful of defections in a narrow vote after her party lost seats but kept control of the chamber.
A handful of moderate and progressive Democrats had declined to say how they would vote. But they ended up supporting her for another term.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Dense fog advisories are in effect until noon today. Visibility may be less than a few car-lengths on the highwayTemps are also near/below 32 degrees, this is a freezing fog forming ice on windshields. Roads are reported as ice-freehttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dfG0Xa3fK0— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 4, 2021