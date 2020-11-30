Family uses loss to help homeless, in memory of son "gentle Ben"
A local family founded Gentle Ben's Socks after their son died of a brain aneurysm in 2017, and are now working hard to help others during the holidays.
The organization donated 3,000 pairs of socks to local homeless shelters last year. This year, its goal is 5,000, in the same giving nature as their son.
Donations will again be distributed between Center of Hope and Welcome Home in Columbia on December 22nd, Ben's birthday.
Donation bins are set up at The Grind coffeehouse in California and Schulte's Fresh Foods in Jefferson City through December 20. The group is also open to placing a bin in Columbia in the future if a business permitted and a volunteer collected the donations weekly.
Santa visits in mid-Missouri require safety precautions
Santa Claus is still coming to mid-Missouri, but visits with him look a lot different this year.
It was the first weekend he met with children at the Columbia Mall. To get a picture, visitors 10 years old and up all have to wear masks and can't sit in Santa's lap.
The mall also offers a virtual option with customized pre-recorded messages or a live video chat with Santa. The businesses offering those options say it can also be more personalized than a quick in-person visit.
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield. Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.
Top health officials agree Americans who traveled for Thanksgiving, should get tested
Top health officials on Sunday called on Americans to get tested for coronavirus after Thanksgiving travel as an important measure to help mitigate the virus' spread amid a surge in US cases.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, went a step further, encouraging individuals returning from travel to quarantine, if possible, to mitigate the spread.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that a person quarantine after being in close contact, or "6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more." The CDC also recommends Americans take precautions such as mask wearing inside the home, hand washing, and social distancing "regardless of where you traveled or what you did during your trip" to protect others from getting the virus. The agency also advises Americans to follow guidelines in states that require travelers to quarantine or get tested.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
You can expect plenty of sunshine on Monday, which may turn out to be the coldest day so far this cold season. Highs temps are only expected to reach the middle 30s. Winds, luckily, will die down slowly as the day progresses. This is especially important because of how low temperatures are expected to fall by Tuesday morning.
I'm talking wind chills and temperatures in the 10s on both Monday and Tuesday morning. HERE. WE. GO. I hope your winter coat is ready... https://t.co/3S7PlPQyK2— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) November 30, 2020