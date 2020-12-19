COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Missouri, local doctor voices opinion
COVID-19 vaccinations could begin as early as Wednesday Dec. 14 in Missouri, as shipments of the vaccine officially arrived Monday, according to Governor Mike Parson's office.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday evening.
The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine was loaded onto trucks at a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan and shipped out across the country on Sunday morning.
Locals respond to possibility of second stimulus check
The United States Congress is negotiating a relief package which could include a $600 stimulus bill for Americans who qualify.
The package would cost Congress nearly $900 billion and would not include money for state and local aid or lawsuit protection.
The checks would go directly to individuals, as well as $300 a week in jobless benefits.
Congress could send out $330 billion for small business loans. It also would send money for vaccine distribution.
Columbia police ask for help finding a missing person with 'suspicious circumstances'
The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a missing Jefferson City man.
Marqukis Hayes, 25, was reporting missing Wednesday. Hayes is from Jefferson City and was last seen in the McDonald's drive-thru at 3206 Clark Lane in Columbia. Hayes was driving a black 2011 GMC Sierra truck with the license plate 8ME-Z30.
Father of Sedalia woman shot and killed by deputy speaks out
John Fizer, Hannah Fizer's father, hopes to bring change to Pettis County to make sure his daughter’s death was not in vain.
“Instead of just, you know, being bitter and pushing it away, I want it—body cams and whatever else I can get in her name,” Fizer said.
A Pettis County deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer on June 13. The deputy was not wearing a body camera because the county’s camera system broke down three years prior. The Sheriff’s Office did not prioritize funding for the system, and thus the department operated without cameras—including during Hannah’s stop.
AG Schmitt announces two Columbia area illicit massage parlors evicted
The Missouri Attorney General's office is cracking down on illicit massage businesses.
Eric Schmitt announced on Tuesday that since The Hope Initiative was launched, 10 additional illicit massage businesses have either been evicted, are in the process of being evicted, or their eviction is likely.
Two of those businesses were located in Columbia area. The names of the businesses were not released in the press release.
Video shows CPD officer drawing gun on weekend call
A video live streamed on Facebook shows a Columbia Police officer pointing his gun at a Black male last Friday night.
Officer Shawn Claypool pointed his weapon at James McDaniel Jr. for almost 30 seconds after McDaniel began to reach into a car.
McDaniel shouted "I'm getting my phone" multiple times as the officer approached him after drawing his weapon.
The officer eventually holstered the gun and let McDaniel get his phone out of the car.
Target 8: Internal investigation from Sept. 2 CPD traffic stop
The Columbia Police Department concluded an internal investigation this month regarding a traffic stop on Sept. 2.
Two Columbia residents, Kamal Annoor and Tenacious Jones, were detained during the stop by officers near Clark Lane and Towne Drive.
CPD released parts of the body cam video in a pre-produced community debriefing on Dec. 3.