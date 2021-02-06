Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring two young children
Britt Reid, assistant coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and son of head coach Andy Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.
Reid told an officer on scene that he had had "two or three drinks" earlier in the evening.
Reid was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining about stomach pains.
Local bars and restaurants prepare for COVID-19 safe Super Bowl watch parties
With the "Big Game" coming up on Sunday, many bars and restaurants are preparing for some of their biggest crowds of the year.
KOMU 8 spoke with several area establishments to find out how they plan on hosting inflated numbers of patrons, while still adhering to Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services guidelines.
Faurot Field begins to host a COVID-19 mass vaccination site
On Thursday, Faurot Field hosted the MU Health Care vaccination clinic. 2,000 patients were vaccinated on Thursday, with another 2,000 patients getting their doses Saturday.
The facility expects to get its next shipment of 4,000 doses in by Feb. 15.
As of Thursday, there were over 18,000 entries on the vaccine eligibility survey.
Two arrested after shots fired at Jefferson City fast food parking lot
A shots fired incident took place Thursday evening at a McDonald's on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City.
Two subjects were taken into custody, one found near Lincoln University, the other in St. Louis, who had drove himself there after being shot in the back.
Both are currently being held at the Cole County Jail where they are facing a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
With snowfall expected Saturday morning, cold weather on Sunday, and potentially more snow on Monday, check out today's KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Forecast.
If you have any errands to run this weekend, I'd get it done this morning before the snow starts near lunchtime. 1-3" are expected, and we could see issues on the roadways develop rather quickly this afternoon. I'll have the latest track on @KOMUnews Today at 6 & 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/rN0a0GwPOx— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) February 6, 2021