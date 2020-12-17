Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Dec. 17

FDA committee to discuss emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss the second coronavirus vaccine aimed at the US market, this one made by biotechnology company Moderna.
The FDA has already telegraphed that a quick emergency use authorization can be expected and this one could go through even faster than the EUA for Pfizer last week -- itself a speedy process.
Missouri to receive more COVID-19 vaccines, health care staffing in coming weeks
Governor Mike Parson held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday and announced that the state is currently distributing the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers.
The state is expected to receive the second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine next week, along with over 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Boone County Commission awards nearly $4 million in CARES Act funding
The Boone County Commission awarded 17 contracts for funding under the CARES Act during the commission's Tuesday night meeting.
The 17 contracts totaled $3,862,289.22, which will be distributed to organizations in Boone County.
Most of the funding in the allocation will go toward education and non-profit social services.
State commission denies request to stop all utility shut-offs
The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) voted Wednesday morning to not place a moratorium on utility shut-offs.
Commissioners heard the request after the Consumers Council of Missouri (CCM) filed a motion requesting involuntary utility shut-offs be seized through the end of March, citing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic creating economic strain on utility customers.
The commission chair said he didn't think the PSC had the statutory authority to do what the consumer’s council requested.
Winter storm dropped more snow in parts of the Northeast than all of last year's winter season
The powerful winter storm system that promised heavy snow in parts of the Northeast delivered just that, creating deadly road conditions across the region.
In Pennsylvania, where the storm dumped heavy snow for hours, two people were killed and multiple others injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving 30 to 60 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County, authorities said.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Abundant sunshine will fill the skies again today and temperatures will be slightly warmer Thursday and Friday due to a more southerly wind. This should lead to more comfortable feel-like temperatures around central Missouri.