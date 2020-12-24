Trump vetoes massive defense bill despite overwhelming GOP support
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress recently passed by veto-proof majorities, setting up a possible veto override that would pit members of his own party against him.
Trump had previously threatened to veto the defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, because it doesn't include a repeal of Section 230, a law that shields internet companies from liability for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties.
The bill includes provisions to limit how much money Trump can move around for his border wall and another that would require the military to rename bases that were named after figures from the Confederacy.
St. Louis woman traveling because of COVID for the holidays
With just two days before Christmas and eight before New Years, this is typically a busy time of year on the roads. The pandemic has slowed expected travel for the holiday season, down 30 percent from last year to just under 85 million people projected to travel.
Health officials are warning against travel this year, but for one St. Louis woman passing through Kingdom City this evening, it's a necessity.
"My nephew's been in the hospital the past four weeks with COVID-19," Rachel Radmanesh said. "He had rallied a little bit in the last few days, but then passed away this afternoon from complications."
It's something local health departments are warning against - travel this holiday season, because you could be putting others at risk.
Former 'warming' building continues to stay closed this winter
GoCOMO’s Wabash Station will continue to stay closed to the public this winter, which is forcing people to find other ways to stay warm.
The station is the central headquarters for all fixed bus routes, as well as the para-transit route that take people across the city.
It was also a building in which not only passengers, but homeless people could stay warm. Many of the homeless would come and go as it was a temporary pit stop. However, some would stay throughout the day.
Local music stores sell optimism during pandemic
Instruments, sheet music and amplifiers are bound to be found in spades at at Palen Music Center (PMC) on Broadway in Columbia. Electronic keyboards and guitar picks occupy the center of the floor. Violins, horns and guitars hang along the walls. Classic rock songs fill the room.
“I've done this for a long time,” Ray Maltbie, the store’s general manager, said. “One thing I really love about it is everyone I get to work with and everyone I see on a daily basis… Everybody has a love for music, which I have also.”
The love and passion for music Maltbie possesses helps to connect with customers and musicians who buy or rent sheet music and instruments from PMC, in addition to using the practice rooms in the back of the store.
Maltbie said that PMC has been able to stay in business thanks to the rapid growth of online sales, a part of business that has seen a drastic increase in use across many businesses in several industries this year.
Multiple COVID-19 testing sites to close for the holidays
Multiple COVID-19 testing sites will close in observance of the holidays Thursday and Friday. Plan ahead if you know you'll need to take a COVID-19 test.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Temps across all of central Missouri have fallen into the teens overnight and wind chills are in the negative in several communities.
Winds are not as blustery as they were overnight, but will still remain fairly breezy out from the north and could present cross-wind issues on I-70 and other west-east roads.