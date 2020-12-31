Senator Hawley says he will object during Electoral College certification process
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announced Wednesday morning he will object during the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021.
Senator Hawley is the first senator to object to certification, with Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks also planning to challenge the Electoral College results.
Neighbors react after elderly woman is saved from burning home
Boonville Police and a neighbor rescued an elderly woman, called Ms. Susan by her friends and neighbors, from her burning home on McRoberts Street on Dec. 28.
Ms. Susan is on a ventilator, but coherent according to neighbor Brandon Roberts. Neighbors believe the fire was started by a candle falling onto Ms. Susan's couch.
Multiple COVID-19 testing sites to close for the holidays
Multiple COVID-19 testing sites will close in observance of the holidays Thursday and Friday. Plan ahead if you know you'll need to take a COVID-19 test.
Gov. Parson: 66,000 already received first dose, announces $46 million in child care funding
Governor Mike Parson held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, in which he gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine progress and health care capacity in Missouri. Gov. Parson also announced $46 million in child care funding.
Boone County Treasurer announces record amount of unclaimed property returns
Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough announced a record $40,473.81 in unclaimed property returns on Wednesday.
According to a release from Darrough's office, the office has returned $103,182.16 to individuals, businesses and other government entities in the past five years.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Winter storm warnings are in effect tonight until Friday afternoon for central and northern MissouriHeavy freezing rain and sleet to begin later New Year's Eve eveninghttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Kh3kLMRGMF— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 31, 2020