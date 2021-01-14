House impeaches Trump for 'incitement of insurrection'
The House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time in a swift and bipartisan condemnation of the President's role inciting last week's riot at the US Capitol.
The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump exactly one week after rioters forced lawmakers to flee from the very chamber in which they cast ballots in the fourth Presidential impeachment in US history.
CPS prepares for staffing shortages, substitute teachers needed to stay open
Right now, the district has about 262 staff members that were eligible to receive the vaccine in the "A Group" which is the first group because they are school nurses or are dealing directly with medically fragile children, according to Braumstark.
The staffing issue will still remain if teachers become sick because the remainder of the teachers in "Group B's" vaccination date is still unknown according to Baumstark.
Vaccine availability on the way, essential worker priority still in question
As the first group of people to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine get their second doses, plans for the next group of people to get the vaccine are starting to come together.
Based on Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination website, the first group of people who received the vaccine included long-term care facility residents as staff, along with health care workers who may have direct or indirect exposure to the virus.
MSHSAA says masks are dangerous for cheerleaders in competition
Some Columbia parents and cheer coachers are concerned by MSHSAA's decision to penalize cheerleaders for wearing masks while stunting during competition.
"It's a safety factor, any time they're building their stunting or tossing players into the air, that mask could get manipulated or something like that, suddenly, it goes from a mask to a blindfold," Jason West, Communications Director for MSHSAA said.
MU shares details on returning student COVID-19 testing
The University of Missouri will require COVID-19 arrival testing for all students living in Residential Life buildings, but MU officials indicate that most students are testing before they arrive in Columbia.
All undergraduate students living on campus must be tested by Jan 21.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
We are going from highs in the 50s the last several days to rain showers and a cold front on Thursday. This cooler air will be in place to support snowfall on Friday.
Snow is expected to begin in the late morning Friday and last on and off throughout the day.