Gov. Parson lays out upcoming plans in State of the State address
Governor Mike Parson delivered his annual State of the State address Wednesday afternoon, amidst reports that Missouri ranks dead last in the nation in COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Parson announced the creation of the Office of Childhood, which will focus on early childhood development and K-12 education. Parson thanked frontline healthcare workers and asked lawmakers to work on a COVID-19 liability protection bill, which would prevent workers from suing employers if they contract COVID-19 while at work.
Parson also asked lawmakers for $20 million to fund 50 new mental health and substance use disorder centers and six new crisis stabilizations centers across the state.
State lawmakers receive vaccinations meant for other employees
Missouri lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and her staff, mistakenly received vaccinations that were only meant for eligible employees from MoDOT and the Department of Public Safety Wednesday.
Quade said the mix-up is indicative of a larger issue with the vaccine rollout.
Boone County PHHS announces vaccine waiting list for Phase 1B-Tier 2
Adults 65 and older, and adults who have underlying medical conditions outlined by the state of Missouri may be getting their COVID-19 vaccinations earlier than expected.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is adding those who fall under Phase 1B-Tier 2 of the vaccine rollout plan to a waitlist. Should extra doses of the vaccine become available, a person on the list, selected at random, will be given a dose of the vaccine.
Columbia retail vacancies stay low despite pandemic
Despite the pandemic hurting many local businesses, Columbia only saw a slight increase, .73%, in retail vacancies since COVID-19 reached the US according to a report from Plaza Commercial Realty.
Columbia's retail vacancy rate sits at 7.63%, far better than the national rate of 13%. Plaza Commercial Realty credits the low vacancy numbers to Columbia's diverse businesses.
Jefferson City adds new clear water well holding up to one million gallons of drinking water
Missouri American Water completed construction on a Jefferson City well costing $11 million that will hold up to one million gallons of drinking water.
The original well dates back to 1888, and had been experiencing leaks. A new high-service pump station was also built next to the storage tank.