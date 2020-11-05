Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Nov. 5

General Assembly starts special session to address CARES Act funding
On October 21, Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session to discuss a supplemental budget regarding the more than $1 billion dollars in CARES Act funding the state still has to distribute.
Missouri was allotted $3 billion in federal CARES Act funding and has spent around $1.9 billion.
Race for the White House narrows as votes are counted in key battlegrounds
The race for the White House is still too close to call, with tightening races in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania as former Vice President Joe Biden edged close to the 270-electoral-vote threshold needed to win and President Donald Trump's hopes of clinching reelection appeared to be slipping away.
Biden holds a 253-213 lead in the Electoral College.
Below, you can watch live winner projections, electoral votes for Trump and Biden, and key races in each state from NBC News' Decision Desk.
Fulton Middle and High schools to go online
Friday, November 6, the Fulton High School and Middle School will transition to online learning for a week.
This decision was made Wednesday. The superintendent said the decision was due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
The students are expected to return on Monday, November 16 and and staff will be working with students Thursday, November 5.
JCPD investigating shots fired at the Linc
Jefferson City Police have confirmed that four people were shot at The Linc, located at 1299 Lafayette Street Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
When Jefferson City Police and Lincoln University Police arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshots.
Emergency medical services then arrived and transported both victims to a local hospital.
Two more victims were identified while officers were at the scene.
MU Healthcare extends drive-thru flu shots
MU Health Care announced Wednesday that it will continue its drive-thru flu shot clinic until Nov. 14.
The drive-thru vaccination clinic is located at South Providence Medical Park and is open on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Thursday – Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Mild. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Friday – Sunny. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday - Sunny. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday – Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the middle 50s.
Right back in the 70s this afternoon, more sunshineThe air is super dry right now, so drink an extra cup or two of water to stay hydrated! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DpaaRjSuBE— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 5, 2020