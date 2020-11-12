Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, November 12

Boone Hospital Center experiences patient overflows, delayed bed turnaround
Patient overflow at Boone Hospital Center is causing patients to be sent to hospitals out of mid-Missouri.
As of Wednesday, there were 47 positive inpatients, 1,984 positive cases, and a total of 28,592 tests performed at BHC.
Enrollment in Missouri public schools declines by 3.2%
Enrollment in Missouri's public schools dropped 3.2% this school year as the education system grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
State education officials say 872,470 students are enrolled in preschool through 12th grade in Missouri public schools this year, a drop of nearly 27,500 students.
A spokeswoman for the state education department says officials are trying to determine if the students who left are homeschooling, attending a private school that offers onsite learning, or have simply not enrolled yet.
Mizzou game against Georgia postponed due to COVID-19 cases among Tigers
Saturday's game between the Mizzou Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs has been postponed, the SEC announced Wednesday morning.
In a tweet, conference officials said the postponement was due to "positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantine of individuals" within Mizzou's program.
Georgia to conduct full by-hand count of presidential race ballots, secretary of state says
Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, announced Wednesday that the state will conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential race, recounting by hand the millions of ballots cast in the state.
Raffensperger said he expects the recount to be done in time for state certification of the results on Nov. 20.
Tropical Storm Eta gears up for a fourth landfall as Florida continues to reel from its earlier impacts
Tropical Storm Eta is heading for the Florida coast, where it will potentially make its fourth landfall, wash away bridges, damage piers and tear boats from their moorings.
Western Florida was pummeled with tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain much of Wednesday. And officials in areas such as St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Madeira Beach have already responded to reports of roofs torn off and flooded streets
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temps in lower/mid 30s this morning, some patchy frost tooYou'll experience wind chills in the upper 20s until 9am #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aht0hnqWi8— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 12, 2020
Thursday – Mostly sunny and slightly warmer by the afternoon. Morning temps in the 30s, rising to near 60 this afternoon with a 50 degree wind chill. Overnight temps will drop in the upper 20s.
Friday – Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain is possible after 9pm and will continue overnight into Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday – Morning rain, then mostly cloudy with lots of afternoon dry time. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There is another chance for rain in the evening/night with a passing cold front. Becoming windy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday – Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the middle 50s with west winds up to 45 mph.