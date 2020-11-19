Gov. Mike Parson to hold press briefing today
Gov. Mike Parson is holding a press briefing Thursday morning.
This is likely the last time he will speak to the media before Thanksgiving.
According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Missouri's new COVID-19 cases have increased by 41% in the last week
Boone County property tax bills are in the mail
Residents are encouraged to pay in methods other than in-person, according to a Wednesday news release.
Access to the Boone County Government Center will be limited this year due to COVID-19 but taxpayers have a number of other payment methods available.
Vaccine Distribution: How Boone County plans to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine
Since there will be no mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, health officials are concerned whether people will still get it.
A Pew Research poll showed 51% of people in the survey would 'definitely' or 'probably would' get the vaccine. This poll was taken in September, before two vaccines showed promising effectiveness of above 90%.
BioNTech and Pfizer will seek emergency US authorization for vaccine on Friday, CEO says
German company BioNTech and its partner, drug giant Pfizer, will ask the US on Friday to allow emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CEO Ugur Sahin told CNN during an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
Sahin said the company will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
A final analysis of the Phase 3 trial of the vaccine shows it was 95% effective in preventing infections, even in older adults, and caused no serious safety concerns, Pfizer said Wednesday.
Missourians may see an increase in prices for their Thanksgiving meal
The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of things this year uncertain, including the prices of food for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
The Boone County Health Department is encouraging people to only celebrate the holiday with the people in your home. Due to this, some families are not having large gatherings.
Since some people will only have to serve food for the people in their household, there may be a higher demand for smaller turkeys, which may increase their prices.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Out the door temperatures this morning are in the lower to middle 50s, which is close to our average high for this time of the year. We’ll reach the upper 60s by midday and reach a high in the middle 70s this afternoon. The current record, which is not expected to be in jeopardy, is 80° (1942).
A wind advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening because winds are expected to gust between 45-50MPH with sustained winds at 15-25MPH. These winds are going to be out of the southwest pulling in our warmer temperatures.
We’ll need to watch for isolated power outages, due to the strong wind gusts. Make sure you secure any loose outdoor objects, and keep both hands on the steering wheel as cross-winds will be an issue today.
It's a two hands on the steering wheel kind of day. Winds will gust out of the southwest between 45-50MPH today.This is a warm weather wind that will boost temperatures into the middle 70s this afternoon. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/wEt8WybS5m— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 19, 2020