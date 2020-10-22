CPS to hold work session on Thursday morning
Columbia Public Schools will hold a work session Thursday morning.
The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and be held at the Aslin Administration Building.
This is the first CPS meeting since elementary students returned to in-person learning earlier this week.
KOMU 8 News will livestream the meeting here.
Boone Hospital CMO: Missouri faces hospital bed, staffing 'crisis'
COLUMBIA - Hospitals across Missouri face a shortage of available hospital beds, specifically in ICUs, as COVID-19 cases rise statewide, according to Boone Hospital's Chief Medical Officer.
Compounding hospitals' struggles is a statewide nurse shortage, and staffing cuts caused by the pandemic.
"We know how many ICU beds there are in Missouri," Dr. Robin Blount, CMO at Boone Hospital, said. "That doesn't mean we have staff to cover all of those beds."
Parson calls special session to begin Nov. 5
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson announced a special session beginning Thursday, Nov. 5 during his weekly briefing on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the governor's office on Wednesday afternoon, the special session is to deal with a supplemental budget.
The release cites the additional CARES Act funding made available by the federal government as the reason for the supplemental budget.
Choi faces faculty questions on racism at MU, promotion and tenure
MU Chancellor Mun Choi and other administrators fielded questions on the role of systemic racism on campus and the promotion and tenure process from faculty Wednesday.
During the fall semester general faculty meeting — attended virtually by about 350 people via Zoom and a YouTube livestream — professors requested proactive measures from MU to prevent inequity and revisited concerns about race on campus, including the Thomas Jefferson statue and recent student protests.
When asked to describe how he views racism at MU, Choi outlined what he envisioned as a campus community that swiftly and consistently deals with racist acts. He said MU was developing “sets of actions that supervisors and department chairs can take” to address those acts.
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are set to square off in their final debate Thursday. It's one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.
There were supposed to be three debates, but the second one was canceled after Trump got COVID-19 and then objected to the resulting revised format.
The final presidential debate starts at 8 p.m. and you can watch it on KOMU 8.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Thursday – Dense morning fog over northern Missouri which will clear by 8am. Sunny, breezy and warmer! Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Columbia’s record high is 88 set back in 1899. A cold front will pass through Missouri after 3am leading to a sharp drop in temperatures just before sunrise Friday morning.
Friday – Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, possibly in the afternoon. Temps to hold in the 60s until 3am, then will fall and hold in the 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s.
Saturday – Partly to mostly cloudy. Limited sunshine. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sunday – Cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunny with highs in the 80s today (left)Nearly 40 degrees colder Friday morning with showers and storms, highs only in the 40s tomorrow (right)#mowx #autumnweather @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/f0G2l3GiWC— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 22, 2020