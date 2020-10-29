Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 29

USPS recommended mail-in ballot deadline passed; other voting options available
The USPS' recommended deadline to turn in a mail-in ballot was Oct. 27. But, if you are worried or are looking for other options to vote, there is still an opportunity to get your vote in and count.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said if you live in the county, there's a better chance your vote make it on by 7 p.m. Election Day deadline. Lennon said if you live in Boone County, you can drop your mail-in ballot at the downtown post office and Boone County Government Center's ballot drop boxes.
"We've been working really closely with the local post office to make sure that any ballot put in locally makes it back to our office," Lennon said.
If you live outside Boone County, Lennon said there's no guarantee a mail-in ballot will make it on deadline.
Regulators suspend Missouri nursing home COVID-19 test lab
The federal government has closed a coronavirus testing lab in Missouri over concerns about test accuracy.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier this week suspended Gamma Healthcare's Poplar Bluff license, and a federal judge on Wednesday ruled he won't step in to keep the lab open.
Health officials say two testing machines at the lab operated for months producing false-negatives on over a quarter of known-positive COVID-19 samples.
Changes to Columbia trash collection to take effect Monday
On Sept. 21, the Columbia City Council approved a variety of solid waste collection changes with some happening as soon as next Monday.
These changes include the mandatory ruling for all curbside materials to be placed in trash bags. The city notes that early next year, only city logo trash bags will be accepted.
Additionally, bundled items in disposable containers will not be collected. The city listed dog food and soil bags as an example.
County Clerks staying busy with less than a week until Election Day
With only six days until Election Day, County clerks are getting a lot of calls.
There's a lot of questions voters are asking, including what Election Day might look like to what happens if you want to vote and have COVID-19.
For Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, this means they've stayed busy.
"So when the absentee voting period started six weeks ago, we were seeing about 150 people per day, then it went up to 4 or 5 hundred a day," Lennon said. "Yesterday had 861."
New COVID-19 tests coming to CPS, other school districts
COVID-19 antigen tests are coming to some area schools and school districts.
The Abbott BinaxNow Antigen Test will be able to test individuals and provide results in about 15 minutes.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received about 583,000 tests from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
It will send those tests to 330 schools and school districts across Missouri.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Thursday – Morning rain until 9am. Skies will gradually clear with increasing north winds. Highs I the upper 40s with wind gust up to 30 mph.
Clear skies tonight and settling winds with overnight lows near 30-31 degrees. A freeze is possible for locations in central Missouri.
Friday – Sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.
Saturday – Sunny and mild. Highs in the middle 60s. A cold front will pass through Missouri Saturday night. Trick-or-treat temps near 54 degrees at 7pm.
Sunday – Sunny, but colder with extra clouds. Highs near 50 degrees.
As of 5am, rainfall amounts in central Missouri have been around 0.50" to 1.50Versailles, MO (Morgan county) has received nearly 2.25"Southern Missouri rain totals are over 3" since Wednesday morning #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hcRT4PQtnf— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 29, 2020