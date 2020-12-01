Hate crime investigation turned over to FBI as donations pour in for destroyed church
Reverend Christine Gardner said thousands of dollars have been donated to fix the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist after it was badly vandalized on Wednesday.
Gardner said many have volunteered to clean up the building, but they are not allowed to do so until the FBI has a chance to check out the scene for its hate crime investigation. Even still, Gardner said the show of support let her see the bright side of the unfortunate situation.
MU Health Care: “We are ready" for expected spike in cases
For weeks, health officials warned about COVID-19 cases surging after Thanksgiving. While local and national experts urged Americans to consider the health risks of traveling and gathering outside of the immediate family, many people still opted to continue.
Local health officials are starting to discuss how the holidays will contribute to increasing cases and how the community can prevent it.
CPD investigates burglary and shots fired in apartment building
Columbia police responded to two shots fired reports on Sunday, Nov 29. at an apartment building on the 2900 block of Leeway Drive.
During the investigation, officers found the two reports were from residents who live above and below each other.
According to a press release, the first caller reported a bullet hole in the ceiling from a gunshot that came from the apartment above his. The second caller reported that his apartment was broken into and that items worth approximately $730 were missing.
Local businesses turn to "Cyber Monday" for first time
The Monday after Thanksgiving is usually a time for Peggy Jean's Pies in Columbia to unwind from its busiest week of the year.
But as online shopping rises during the pandemic, the shop is trying something new by offering a 'Cyber Monday' deal for the first time.
Mizzou women's basketball cancels next 3 games due to COVID-19
Mizzou women's basketball has canceled its next three games due to a combination of a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the program.
The Dec. 2 game against Morehead State, Dec. 6 game against TCU and the Dec. 10 game at Texas Tech have all been canceled.