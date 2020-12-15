Target 8: Internal investigation from Sept. 2 CPD traffic stop
The Columbia Police Department concluded an internal investigation this month regarding a traffic stop on Sept. 2.
Two Columbia residents, Kamal Annoor and Tenacious Jones, were detained during the stop by officers near Clark Lane and Towne Drive.
CPD released parts of the body cam video in a pre-produced community debriefing on Dec. 3.
CPS votes to delay in-person elementary return to Jan. 19
The CPS board has elected to push back the start of in-person learning to January 19 in a vote that took place during Monday night’s meeting.
The students were originally scheduled to return on Jan. 11, the day of the first CPS board meeting of 2021.
Middle and high school students are still scheduled to return to in-person learning on January 19.
Video shows CPD officer drawing gun on weekend call
A video live streamed on Facebook shows a Columbia Police officer pointing his gun at a Black male last Friday night.
Officer Shawn Claypool pointed his weapon at James McDaniel Jr. for almost 30 seconds after McDaniel began to reach into a car.
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Missouri, local doctor voices opinion
COVID-19 vaccinations could begin as early as Wednesday Dec. 14 in Missouri, as shipments of the vaccine officially arrived Monday, according to Governor Mike Parson's office.
Gov. Parson’s office said Friday that Missouri should receive 51,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early this week.
The following week, Missouri expects to receive an additional 63,675 doses from Pfizer and 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, also pending authorization, according to the Associated Press.
Missouri Electoral College casts its 10 votes for Trump, Pence
The official casting of electoral votes is traditionally a formality, a simple procedural move certifying the results of the election.
That's exactly what the electoral meeting was in Missouri on Monday, as the state's electors cast its 10 votes for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence.
LOCAL LOOKOUT: A canned food drive to honor pastor who passed from Covid-19
A drive-thru canned food drive was hosted on Monday to honor a community leader who passed away from COVID-19 in November.
Kevin Kohler was a community leader in Jefferson City. He was a husband, a father, a Pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, executive director of Council for Drug Free Youth (CDFY), a basketball coach, and a teacher.
Forecast: Cloudy skies Tuesday, light snow Tuesday night
Skies will be cloudy through Tuesday and the day will be mainly dry with highs reaching the middle 30s. Winds will be sustained at 8-12mph out of the east keeping wind chills in the upper 20s through the day.