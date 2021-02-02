Missouri state representative indicted for fraudulent stem cell scheme
Patricia "Tricia" Ashton Derges, of Nixa, Missouri faces 20 charges related to false claims she made about stem cell treatments at her Southern Missouri health clinics.
She obtained amniotic fluid, which she marketed as a stem cell treatment despite the fluid not containing any cells.
In April, Derges posted on Facebook that the treatment could "provide a potential cure for COVID-19 patients that is safe and natural.”
Derges sold almost $200,000 of the fluid.
Five mid-Missouri hospitals selected for February vaccination distribution plan
The Missouri Hospital Association selected the five hospitals to receive just about "half of the state's weekly vaccine allocation" throughout the month of February.
The vaccine will be delivered weekly from the federal allocation and will rotate between hospitals.
Hospitals included in the mid-Missouri region are Bothwell Regional Medical Hospital in Sedalia, University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Capital region Medical Center in Jefferson City, SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City and Phelps Health in Rolla.
BBB says not to share your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media
The Better Business Bureau is warning against posting your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.
The vaccine cards have personal information including your name, birth date and the location you received your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren't high, anyone can see or use this information.
Sharing your vaccine card can also help scammers create and sell fake versions.
5 teenagers arrested in connection to church vandalism in Callaway County
Oakley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tebbetts was vandalized between the overnight hours of Jan. 22 and the early morning hours of Jan. 23, according to the Sheriff's Office. The damage evident would amount to felony charges, according to Chism.
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested and charged for felony offenses of burglary and property damage.
This is the second malicious attack of a historically Black church in the county in the last three months.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Cloud cover stuck around all of Monday and will continue through the overnight hours and part of Tuesday.
Tuesday will start with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 20s. Sunshine will slowly start to return in the afternoon with temperatures warming to around 40º.