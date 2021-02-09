Dozens of school districts closed Tuesday for cold temperatures
Columbia Public Schools, Fulton Public Schools, Jefferson City Public Schools, Mexico Public Schools, Moberly Public Schools and many other school districts.
CPS board discusses substitute teacher wages at Monday night meeting
Substitute teachers will receive a pay raise for the current school semester, according to a presentation given at Monday night's Columbia Public Schools meeting.
According to CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, substitute teachers will receive $85 per day for their first 10 days of service, followed by $95 per day for each day of service after that.
This comes after the issue of teacher retention was raised during the meeting, as the decision to return to in-person learning is raising concerns among teachers.
Pharmacies to receive more access to COVID-19 vaccinations
Pharmacies are expected to see an increased role in COVID-19 vaccinations. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launched Monday will start this process. The program will allow select retail pharmacies across the nation to receive direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations from the federal government.
For Missouri, those two are Walmart and HealthMart. Walmart will be sourced to aid the big metropolitan areas. HealthMart is a part of the McKesson Corporation which is a string of independent pharmacies.
Select Walmart locations in Missouri are expected to see shipments this Wednesday.
'Return Strong' virtual job fair welcomes unemployed state workers affected by COVID-19
Missouri's Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (DHEWD) has extended its 'Return Strong' Missouri contract series through 2021. This series is dedicated to supporting Missourians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and want to get back on their feet.
On Feb. 9, the department will host its first statewide career fair of the year
"Return Strong also allows Missourians access to training programs, benefit programs, like filing for unemployment, as well as helping those prepare to get back in the workforce," Department Director Dr. Mardy Leathers said.
Missouri launches vaccine navigator to notify of eligibility
Governor Mike Parson announced the release of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator tool on Monday.
Users will be able to register themselves for a vaccine. The navigator will notify users when new phases are opened and when they become eligible. They will then be able to sign up for vaccination events in their area.
Missouri lawmaker indicted on fraud kicked out of GOP caucus
Members on Monday voted Rep. Tricia Derges out of the caucus. GOP House leaders are calling on her to resign.
A federal grand jury indicted Derges on fraud charges for falsely claiming a treatment she sold contained stem cells that could help with COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Derges has refused to resign. Last week she told the House speaker that her innocence will prevail.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Expect a cloudy day with a few flurries, but no accumulation.
Temperatures will likely be in the 10s much of the day with wind chills in the negatives and single digits. Winds will be out of the northeast from 8 to 18 mph.