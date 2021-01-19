Bags for Columbia's "Pay As You Throw" program available today
The City of Columbia's "Pay As You Throw" program starts on Feb. 1, but bags will be available starting today at Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser's, Schnucks and City Hall.
Columbia residents will receive vouchers for 104 trash bags a year, or two a week. Residents can redeem those vouchers at a contactless drive-through event at Cosmo Park, starting today and running through Jan. 23. Bags are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19-22, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 23.
HAPPENING TODAY: CPS elementary schools start semester back in person
Most CPS students are returning to in-person learning today. Getting back to in-person learning will look different for each grade level.
Elementary school students will be in the classroom four days a week, while middle and high school students will adopt a hybrid learning schedule with two days in-person and two days on Zoom. These students will either be on a Monday/Tuesday or Wednesday/Thursday schedule.
Experts say CPS students need support to succeed in hybrid learning model.
MU Health Care tests over 1,000 students in one week with arrival testing
As of Monday afternoon, MU Health Care has tested 1,319 students since spring arrival testing began on Jan. 11. Eleven of those tests have come back positive, with a positivity rate of 0.6%. This accounts only for students who have been tested through the university.
Arrival testing is required for all undergraduates living in on-campus housing this semester, but all undergraduate students are encouraged to get tested at MU or before returning to school.
Mid-Missourians' plan to attend Wednesday's inauguration halted due to COVID, riots
Lincoln University President Jerald Woolfolk was planning on attending the inauguration in person to support her soror, Kamala Harris since November.
Woolfolk said she decided it's best not to attend because of COVID-19 and recent riots. Instead, she will be sitting from the comfort of her own home celebrating Wednesday's events.
"Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has made a big change and we are all very proud of her," Woolfolk said.
Missouri health director explains why it is safe for pregnant women to get vaccine
Phase 1B- Tier 2 of the state's vaccination plan began Monday, Jan. 18. Last week, state officials announced that pregnant women were added to the list of high risk individuals eligible to get the vaccine.
State Health Director Dr. Randall Williams is also an obstetrician and gynecologist. He said he would recommend the vaccine to his pregnant patients.
"We would recommend that they get the vaccine. We would recommend that they talk to their provider about that, though, make sure they know they're pregnant or trying to get pregnant," Dr. Williams said.
Forecast: Freezing fog through mid-morning, sunshine returns tomorrow
A few areas up north of I-70 received snow yesterday. Even parts of the Columbia area picked up on the snow activity. Looks like we are done with wintry weather for a few days (read more about the winter storm expected late weekend below).
Dense fog in western Missouri from Columbia to Kansas City, and the Lake of the Ozarks until 10am.Temps are near 28 degrees, so this is freezing fog which is freezing to windshieldshttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/B1nzBnciNS— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 19, 2021
Areas of heavy, dense fog have developed overnight, especially from Columbia to Kansas City and will lead to reduced visibility until 10am when fog is expected to lift.
The Lake of the Ozarks has also been included in Dense Fog advisories which are in effect until 9am.