CDC requires international travelers to prove negative COVID result
Beginning today, international passengers traveling to the United States will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the CDC.
Documentation will need to show the passenger was tested no more than three days before their departure.
This order accompanies the rise of vaccine health passports like American Airlines'.
Local health officials and residents speak out as Missouri tanks last in vaccine rollout
Missouri ranks 50th out of 50 states for vaccine rollout, and 4% of the Missouri population has been vaccinated with one dose, according to the New York Times.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, says a large amount of the distributed vaccine sits with the federal pharmacy partnership. A health department spokesperson said only 17% of the shots have been administered.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Community Relations Specialist Sara Humm said Boone County is experiencing a lack of vaccine supply, so it cannot start Phase 1B - Tier 2, like the state did last Monday.
Residents use different tactics as Columbia trash changes loom
Some Columbia residents are using this last week of the old system of trash collection to get rid of their trash stockpiles and larger items. Others like Lance McCarty are planning to reduce their waste.
“I’m not going to try to bring home the big bulky cereal boxes anymore, things like that,” McCarty said. “Hopefully, people will start composting more, but I really don't think people are going to change much. I think we’ll just pay the fee and go on.”
The city’s bag voucher program will begin Feb. 1, after that date residents will only be allowed to place two of the city’s trash and any number of recycling bags out for pickup. There is some concern among residents that it will not be easy to reduce waste in larger households to just two bags a week.
Mass vaccination site opens at Faurot Field, but public access dependent on vaccine supply
MU Health Care officially opened its vaccination site at Faurot Field. According to a press release, they are ready to begin large-scale public vaccinations, pending an adequate supply of vaccine.
The health care company began vaccinating clinical learners and instructors who work in MU Health Care facilities from the MU School of Medicine, School of Health Professions and Sinclair School of Nursing, as well as those eligible in Phase 1B - Tier 1 of the state's vaccination plan.
MU Health Care has an online survey where people can sign up to be notified when COVID-19 vaccine will be available to them.
State senate bill for law enforcement accountability moves closer to a vote
State Senate Bill 60 is looking to hold law enforcement more accountable and is another step closer to a vote after a hearing on Monday.
The bill prohibits officers to use a chokehold. It files an officer who engages in sexual conduct with someone in their custody as a Class E felony. It also requires hiring agencies to check the officer’s misconduct reports if applicable before hiring.
No one came in opposition of the bill.
Today's first alert weather forecast
Rainfall will come to an end late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 30s and any lingering moisture will have the potential to turn into a few flurries.
These flurries are not expected to cause issues, but they could be a nuisance especially for areas north of I-70.