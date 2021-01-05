Police respond to shooting near Old 63 and Broadway
Police responded to a shots fired call Monday night. When they arrived they found a 19-year-old had been shot.
Columbia City Council discusses December traffic stop, CARES Act funding, new trash bags
The Columbia City Council discussed several different topics during Monday's meeting, including a neck restraint ordinance, CARES Act Funding and trash bag regulations.
A Columbia resident spoke to the City Council about more transparency in the Columbia Police Department.
The City Council also approved funding for small businesses through the CARES Act funding. Forty-one businesses are on the waiting list.
New trash bag regulations begin on Feb. 1.
Non-profit youth theater company permanently closes its doors
The Performing Arts in Children's Education, PACE, announced it's been forced to close permanently due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, PACE said, "We would like to thank all of our families, children, sponsors and friends for all your support over the year."
PACE co-founder Debbie Baldwin said this a huge loss to the community.
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday it is investigating the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday.
The highway patrol said James Reising, 59, of Columbia died in the shooting.
According to a news release from the highway patrol, Jefferson City Police Department officers responded to 3535 Missouri Boulevard for a report of a “disturbance involving a man with a large knife” on Sunday at 11:46 a.m.
MVC Chairman resigns following external review on MO veterans homes
Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Tim Noonan told KOMU 8 on Monday that he resigned because of comments the governor made at a press conference last week.
Noonan resigned last Thursday following the release of an investigative report that criticized the commission for its' response to the pandemic.
The review found the homes failed to recognize COVID-19 outbreaks, failed to plan for an extensive outbreak and failed to respond promptly.
Governor Mike Parson talked about it at a press conference last week when asked whether changes would occur within MVC following the external review.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Not a bad forecast...Heavy morning frost, but no widespread fogSunshine is back, first time in nearly a week! Enjoy the warmer temps toohttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rZPE7LSlFW— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 5, 2021
A rain/snow mix possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Slushy roads are possible over Lake of the Ozarks into Thursday morningNot sure if Columbia or Jefferson City included in this light snow yet, main moisture for system too far southwest #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OXSCICuaXx— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 5, 2021