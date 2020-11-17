Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, November 17

CPS families adjust back to online learning
Columbia Public Schools elementary students transitioned back to online learning Monday.
Last Monday, the CPS Board of Education voted for all grade levels to stay online for the rest of the semester.
The district projected elementary students to return Jan. 11 and middle and high schoolers Jan. 19 if cases decrease.
Kindergarten through fifth grade students have had a back and forth routine this semester from online to in-person, and now back online.
Boone Hospital makes changes to visitor policy, still performing elective surgeries
Boone Hospital Center announced it would limit most visitors starting Monday morning.
The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees said the hospital currently houses 58 COVID-19 patients, most of which are in the hospital's ICU and COVID units.
63 Boone Hospital workers are out after testing positive, showing symptoms or coming into contact with a positive individual.
Visitors are only permitted in situations involving end of life, child birth, patients under the age of 18 and patients with cognitive impairment, according to the Boone Hospital Center website.
158 patients are hospitalized in Boone County, with 44 in ICU beds and 21 on ventilators as of Monday afternoon.
Three detainees escape from Reality House, still on the run
Three detainees escaped from Reality House over the last three days, and police are still searching for the men.
Reality House is a private rehab and correctional services facility that holds prisoners for other entities.
On Nov. 14, deputies responded around 1:39 p.m. after Lawrence Marquelle Johnson escaped from the facility. Johnson was a detainee of the Boone County Jail who had been transferred into the custody of Reality House for housing purposes
On Nov. 16, deputies were dispatched to another escapee report around 1:41 p.m., after Jamale Ewayne Marteen and Tyrone Darell McClain Jr. escaped.
The sheriff's department reported they will no longer hold detainees at Reality House and transferred over 20 detainees to other facilities this afternoon.
Boone, Callaway and Cole counties dedicate bicentennial monument
The dedication of a new monument at Katy Trail marked the completion of the Boone, Callaway and Cole counties' bicentennial celebration.
Cole County and Boone County were both formed on Nov. 16, 1820. Callaway County was formed just nine days later, on Nov. 25, 1820.
To commemorate the bicentennial of these three counties, a three-sided monument was unveiled at the Katy Trail on Monday.
Each of the monument's three sides contain the name of the county the side faces and a brief inscription describing the history of the county.
MU School of Journalism, Mizzou Botanic Garden to split $5 million gift
A $5 million gift will benefit both the MU School of Journalism and the Mizzou Botanic Garden, the university announced in a news release Monday.
The gift comes from Pat and Sandy Hiatte.
Half the gift will go toward MU's professional newsroom operations. Those newsrooms include KOMU 8 News, KBIA and the Columbia Missourian.
The other half of the gift will help the Botanic Garden, emphasizing tree projects. According to the release, there are around 6,200 trees on MU’s campus. In any given year, about 200 trees need to be replaced due to disease or decay.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures are chilly out the door and in the 30s, which is seasonal for this time of year. We’ll reach the mid-40s by the late morning and top out in the mid-50s this afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is 53°, so we will be right on par.
High pressure overhead will keep skies sunny and winds relatively calm.
Tuesday Planner: Good morning! We have a seasonal chill to the air this morning, and that will be the theme through the day. Highs will reach the middle 50s for this afternoon, which is average for this time of the year. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/LoLx1aUwn9— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 17, 2020