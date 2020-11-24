Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, November 24

Boone County Commission to issue mask advisory or mandate in coming weeks
Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said he would like for the county to issue either a mask mandate or mask advisory by Dec. 1. Columbia is currently the only city in the county to have a mandate. Ashland passed a mask advisory over the weekend.
GSA tells Biden that transition can formally begin
The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon and obtained by CNN.
The letter is the first step the administration has taken to acknowledge President Donald Trump's defeat, more than two weeks after Biden was declared the winner in the election.
Arkansas at Missouri postponed, will play Vanderbilt instead
The Arkansas at Missouri football game Saturday has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program.
Missouri will now host Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.
Hospitals evaluate best use of CARES Act funding
Hospitals across Missouri are working to figure out the best way to use CARES Act funding, while also trying to care for COVID-19 patients in their units. According to Director of Reimbursement at Citizens Memorial Hospital Tim Wolters, there is about $1.1 million for hospitals through June 31, 2021.
Today's weather
Tuesday – Breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph will aid the warm-up today. Temps will be in the 40s this morning, rising in the middle 50s this afternoon. Rain will be scattered during the morning, but becomes likely in the afternoon after 3pm. Thunderstorms may also accompany this rain and will continue through the evening and night hours.
Wednesday – Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy, chilly at times by late day. Temps to hold near 50 degrees for much of the day.
Thursday (Thanksgiving) – Mostly sunny. Cold in the morning. High of 56.
Rain continues off/on in central and northern Missouri. Only rain though as temps are now in the 40s, Jefferson City almost near 50 degrees at 5am!