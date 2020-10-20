Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Oct. 20

City Council discuss police chokeholds, COVID numbers in meeting
The use of chokeholds by the Columbia Police Department was at the forefront of discussion at the city's council meeting on Monday night.
The discussion was centered around the changing of police policy from preventing the use of a chokehold unless absolutely necessary to instead outright banning the action altogether.
Roy Lovelady, the president of local activist group People's Defense, expressed concern about the potential damage that chokeholds could cause when not used properly, citing the idea that an officer could use it in a situation that does not quantify as completely necessary.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones defended the current policy of allowing chokeholds in serious situations, said that outlawing an action of force could have ramifications on the way police deal with conflict in general.
The council was also presented with new COVID-19 statistics, with Columbia Health Director Stephanie Browning saying "it was wide to hold course for a couple more weeks" in regards to the recent health order extension.
Jefferson City Council votes to remove monument
The Jefferson City Council passed a resolution to remove a controversial Confederate marker, following an 8-2 vote during Monday night’s meeting.
The monument’s status has been in question for the past few months, after the city’s Human Relations and Historic Preservation Commissions proposed the resolution to remove it.
The monument, which commemorates the day Confederate general Sterling Price decided against attacking Jefferson City, was dedicated in 1933 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group that has historic ties to the KKK.
The monument was deemed by some to be racist, and lacking in context. Those in favor of keeping the monument argued that it was a piece of history that needed to be preserved.
Per the resolution, the monument will be moved to a city-owned facility.
Routines change as some CPS students return to in-person learning
Columbia Public School students in Pre-K through fifth grade returned to in-person classes on a 4-day weekly schedule Monday.
The district will close buildings on Wednesdays for deep cleaning and will follow new rules and protocols for safe learning, including:
- Daily self-checks before school
- Requiring masks
- Eating in classrooms
- New bus routes
- Specific drop-off times
According to CPS district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, the school provided:
- Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies
- 39,000+ face shields and masks
- 750 masks from the community; 80,000 donated by SEMA
- A doubled budget for air filters
County clerks help "cure" mail-in ballots, despite Missouri law not requiring it
Thousands of mail-in ballots are at-risk for rejection for mistakes like missing signatures or missing notarizations. Eighteen states currently have a ballot curing process, which requires election officials to let voters fix errors on their ballot prior to election day. Missouri is not one of those states.
For states that don’t have a cure process, it’s up to each county whether local election officials tell voters if they made a mistake.
The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in only ballot is Oct. 21. The USPS recommends voters mail ballots by Oct. 27 to make sure election officials receive it in time.
All ballots must arrive to election authorities by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
CPS schools qualify for free student breakfasts and lunches
Columbia Public Schools announced Monday that all of their schools qualify for free student breakfasts and lunches through June 30, 2021.
Families do not need to add any money to students' lunch accounts.
CPS still encourages families in need of assistance to fill out the confidential free and reduced price lunch application. The application can be accessed here.
The Nutrition Services team will continue to deliver meals to virtual students on Grab-and-Go routes. This option will become available to in-person students on Wednesday.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
It's currently 43 degrees and cloudy in Columbia. Wind chill is in the 30s.
It will be mainly dry today with a chance of rain this evening, lasting through tonight or Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s this afternoon.
On Wednesday, conditions will reach the mid-60s, leading into a warm Thursday with tempeatures topping off in the high 70s and low 80s. This short warm front will drop back into the 50s by Friday.
Not as cold this morning, but still coat-worthy given 30 degree morning wind chills and NO sunshine today!Expecting highs in the 50s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday #mowx pic.twitter.com/DSXj4YTgPU— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 20, 2020