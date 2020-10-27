Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Antigen tests to be shipped to Missouri, distributed to schools statewide
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 1,840,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to Missouri.
These rapid point of care tests can yield results in 15 minutes. It is under the discretion of Governor Parson where the tests are sent.
As of Oct. 26, over 1,000,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Missouri.
State officials also began shipping thousands of antigen test kits to schools across the state today through Missouri’s BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program for K-12 Institutions.
Almost 330 schools are part of the program and requested nearly 583,000 test kits. Schools will receive the number of test kits requested in incremental shipments in the coming months.
Columbia utility moratorium officially ends Monday
The moratorium on utility disconnections in Columbia ended Monday. After extending the original Oct. 5 deadline, the city stated shut-offs would resume on Oct. 26.
While the moratorium on utilities is over, the city will not disconnect any households because of cold weather.
Per the City of Columbia’s current ordinance and the Public Service Commissions’ Cold Weather Rule, services to residences will not be disconnected when the temperature falls below 32 degrees during a 24-hour period.
Organizations like Central Missouri Community Action help qualified applicants pay past-due balances.
Two weeks ago, CMCA received $500,000 in CARES Act funding, which funded the Boone Cares initiative. The initiative is designed to completely pay off utilities for those who qualify.
"AMI" may spell the end of snow days for some school districts
With the rise of virtual learning and the fall of the first snow, school districts can explore more options to deal with inclement weather this year.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is allowing schools to opt for an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan to continue learning on what would normally be snow days.
According to the districts' website, Moberly School District and Moniteau County R-1 School District are working on AMI plans.
"For us as it applies to snow days, we can now have a virtual instruction day on a day that normally we would have been out of session because of bad weather," Moniteau County R-1 Superintendent Dwight Sanders said.
For Columbia Public Schools, cancellations will continue as they have in the past, and virtual instruction will also be canceled on days with inclement weather.
Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even his own election. Democrats were unable to stop the outcome, Trump’s third justice on the court, as Republicans race to reshape the judiciary.
Barrett, 48, will be able to start work Tuesday, her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice solidifying the court’s rightward tilt.
“This is a momentous day for America,” Trump said at a primetime swearing-in event on the South Lawn at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett before a crowd of about 200.
Barrett told those gathered that she believes “it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences.” She vowed, “I will do my job without any fear or favor.”
Mid-Missouri just tied a 107-year-old record for early snow
As of 6PM Monday, Columbia has officially received 0.4" of snowfall accumulation. The only time more snow has fallen this early was back in 1913, also on October 26, when 1.2" was written down in the record books.
For the record, the earliest snow has fallen in the Columbia area was back in 1917 on October 23 when 0.2" was recorded.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
It's currently 32 degrees in Columbia. Conditions will remain in the lower 30s until about 9 a.m., with a freezing drizzle. The day will be drier than yesterday, with occasional showers this afternoon and temperatures in the upper 30s, nearing 40 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring slightly warmer weather, with highs in the lower 50s. We won't see any more snow in mid-Missouri this week.