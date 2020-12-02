The Missouri State Highway Patrol is adding a new expansion to the crime laboratory at the Jefferson City headquarters
MSHP will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday to unveil a DNA Section addition.
The new DNA section in the GHQ annex will allow for faster DNA processing for Missouri law enforcement agencies to use.
Any law enforcement agency in Missouri will be able to use the new DNA addition to the crime lab for free.
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
British officials have authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, greenlighting the world’s first shot against the virus that’s backed by rigorous science and taking a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.
The go-ahead Wednesday for the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech comes as the virus surges again in the United States and Europe, putting pressure on hospitals and morgues in some places and forcing new rounds of restrictions that have devastated economies.
Mizzou heads to Omaha to face Oregon on short notice
The Mizzou men's basketball team will face 20th ranked Oregon on Wednesday in Omaha after the two teams were able to strike a deal to play after both decided not to play in a multi-team event in Connecticut.
Missouri is (1-0) on the season after a lopsided win over Oral Roberts last Wednesday. Oregon has not played a game after COVID concerns forced the program to pause within the last two weeks.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will turn on in Wednesday’s tree lighting ceremony
What’s normally a chaotic, crowded tourist hotspot during the holiday season will instead be a mask-mandated, time-limited, socially distanced locale due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, is getting its holiday lights turned on in an event that will be broadcast on television but closed to the public. Among those scheduled for performances are Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Jim Riek retires after 23 years at KOMU 8
During his last newscasts, KOMU 8 wanted to thank him for the countless hours and hard work he's put into the many stories he's reported on over the years.
The Columbia Missourian highlights some of his final moments in the newsroom.