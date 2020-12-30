MoDOT increases budget, shares winter road safety tips
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) set a budget of over $10 million for winter weather operations this year and plans nearly the same amount for 2021.
That's nearly three times what the operations budget was in 2016, when the budget was $3.6 million. It has steadily risen since then.
The $10 million is used for vehicle maintenance for trucks on the road, personnel costs, and salt and beet juice.
McConnell moves to combine Trump asks in potential 'poison pill' for stimulus checks
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced legislation Tuesday to combine two additional demands from President Donald Trump to an expansion of direct stimulus payments as part of the Covid-19 relief package, raising Democratic concern the pathway for expanded stimulus payments would soon be short-circuited.
The Kentucky Republican, shortly before adjourning the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, introduced a bill that would combine increased direct payments with a repeal of the online liability protections known as Section 230 and the establishment of a commission to study voter fraud. The latter two issues have been significant drivers of Trump's ire in the wake of his general election loss -- the latter of which with zero evidence presented to this point.
Columbia City Council discusses CARES Act plans, reimbursements
Columbia City Council met to discuss CARES Act funding among other topics during a work session Tuesday morning.
Council members requested over $16 million in reimbursements for COVID-19 related expenses.
In addition to the CARES Act. council members discussed a recent performance audit and the city's stakeholder process.
The city has spent total of $7.98 million on COVID-19 expenditures, including $3.33 million on the city's transit department, $1.34 million on the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and $1.05 million on the police department.
Two more suspects arrested in relation to downtown stabbing
As of Tuesday evening, two additional arrests were made in relation to the stabbing incident, according to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones. Police arrested Mark Aungerer, 54, and Kenneth Sanders, 48, both of Columbia for their involvement in the assault.
Aungerer and Sanders were located near 126 N. Tenth St. and have been charged with second degree assault.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
(7:03am) Rain has just changed over to a light sleet in Columbia, may see some light snow briefly before skies clear up https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o13VC4E3ll— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 30, 2020