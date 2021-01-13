The Latest: Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump
Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, less than a week after the president fomented the violent insurrection at the Capitol.
In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation. Pelosi has called on Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Trump unfit to serve.
EmVP: Mizzou ROTC students help train service dogs
You can train a dog to sit and stay, but what about training a dog to serve? That's the goal for one Army ROTC student at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
"So, this is Blaze, he's a yellow lab that I'm currently training with Retrieving Freedom," Kylie Schatmeyer said introducing the one-year-old dog.
Schatmeyer is one student volunteering her time to help the non-profit train service dogs for veterans and children with autism.
"Seeing how much he's learned and how much he picks up on things is just amazing," she said about working with Blaze.
Columbia Public Schools Nutrition Services will stop their meal delivery services Friday, Jan. 15, following the announcement of the return to in-person instruction for most students.
Between preparing the buildings for mealtimes and dealing with an understaffed department, the district doesn't have the resources to keep the program, CPS Nutrition Services Director Laina Fullum said.
US will require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday the order will take effect in two week.
The U.S. is already facing a surge of coronavirus infections, and new, more contagious variants are emerging around the world.
The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor’s office, hospital or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Consider leaving the jacket at home today. Temperatures will be about 20° higher than the average for this time of year. In the afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 50s. The day will start sunny, but going into the night some cloud coverage will emerge. Winds from the southwest will be gusting up to 25 mph throughout the day.