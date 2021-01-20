Columbia City Council votes against chokehold ban
The Columbia City Council has voted against approving a chokehold ban for law enforcement.
Chokeholds and neck restraints are currently prohibited by the Columbia Police Department unless deadly force is approved. If the ordinance had passed during Tuesday night's meeting, both uses of force would have been banned under any circumstance.
The reasoning behind the vote against the ban came down to the idea that the amendments to the chokehold policy by the police department have corrected many of the issues that the council previously had with the excessive use of force.
On day one, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
In his first hours as president, Joe Biden on Wednesday will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy.
Biden will sign executive orders on a broad range of issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and immigration, to fulfill campaign promises.
He'll require that masks be work in federal buildings to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. Biden also is expected to end construction on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Columbia's "Pay as You Throw" vouchers redeemable starting Tuesday
Columbia's "Pay as You Throw" program started bag distribution on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Bag vouchers can be taken to select locations: Gerbes, Schnucks, Hy-Vee, Columbia, City Hall, Menards and Moser's.
The City will host a contactless voucher exchange event this week, Jan. 19 to 23, at Cosmo Park. Tuesday through Friday will have hours form 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Citizens will also be able to exchange their vouchers for the logoed bags there.
Some residents have not received their vouchers yet, but the city says all of the vouchers have been mailed and residents will receive them in the next several days.
Columbia to resume curbside recycling collection on Feb. 1
The City of Columbia will resume residential curbside collection on an every-other-week schedule beginning Feb. 1.
Curbside recycling collection was paused in July after a shortage of staff members.
According to a press release, the city's Solid Waste Utility is "sufficiently staffed to offer a curbside recycling program on a reduced basis."
"We realize the suspension of curbside recycling has been an inconvenience for many of our residents. The City of Columbia appreciates the citizens' patience as we work to restore this service for our customers," a press release said.
Sen. Hawley blocks quick consideration of Biden's Homeland Security nominee
Sen. Josh Hawley blocked quick consideration of President-elect Joe Biden's Homeland Security nominee, Alejandro Mayorkas, on Tuesday, leaving the third-largest federal department without confirmed leadership as it faces national security concerns, a pandemic and an incoming president prepared to roll out ambitious immigration plans.
The Missouri Republican's decision stemmed from an exchange with Mayorkas hours earlier during the nominee's confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
"Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden's promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures," Hawley said in a statement.
Forecast: Several days of sunshine, warmer temps
Quiet forecast periods are never a bad thing, especially this time of year when disruptive weather can cause headaches and travel woes.
We finally got sunshine Tuesday afternoon and this will kick off a trend of sunnier skies through Friday. Temps will be warmer for a few days too. Possibly the most 'active' weather features today is the wind.
Winds will accelerate out from the southwest this morning, rising to a range of 10-15mph, gusting to near 30mph in the afternoon.