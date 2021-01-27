Parson: CDC vaccine data is "misrepresented," but dashboards show almost identical percentages
Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which contains Missouri-specific data submitted by providers from across the state.
Parson said he and other governors have shared frustration with the CDC data, but the dashboards show almost identical percentages.
Scammer robs Fretboard Coffee of all in-store cash, including the safe
Someone impersonating a Columbia police officer scammed Fretboard Coffee out of all the store's cash on hand, including money from the safe.
"This is a time where a lot of service businesses, food and beverage businesses, bars, restaurants, musical venues — are just getting by," said coffee shop owner David Elman. "Many places are just barely hanging on so it couldn't have come at a worse time."
The scammer called an employee from the coffee shop and said the store is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department for counterfeit money.
Columbia residents still missing trash bag vouchers
Columbia's new trash collection program, "Pay as You Throw," will take effect on Monday, Feb. 1, but several residents still have not received their vouchers.
Starting Monday, the Solid Waste Department will not collect curbside trash unless it is placed in a city-issued bag. The city is mailing vouchers to residents to redeem for their bags.
Last week, residents had the opportunity to redeem their vouchers at a drive-through line in Cosmo Park. Many people hadn't yet received their vouchers.
People can redeem the vouchers at Columbia City Hall and local retail stores like Gerbes, Schnucks, Hy-Vee, Menards and Moser's.
Parson to deliver State of the State address
Governor Mike Parson is set to give the 2021 State of the State address today at 3 p.m.
The State of the State address is a time for the Governor to outline policy and budget goals for the year. Parson's office has said little though about the content's of his 2021 speech. Some mid-Missouri state representatives are anticipating COVID-19 to lead the conversation, especially when it comes to the economy, education and vaccine distribution.
The State of the State address will be livestreamed on our website, KOMU.com.
CPS teachers receive thousands of masks that were "just sitting around"
Como Mask Bank is a new Facebook group Jennifer Roberts started Monday, with hopes of getting the community involved with making and distributing as many free masks as possible.
Prepare extra time during your morning commute: snow is beginning to make its way into Mid-MO. Visibility will be low at times, and slick spots could form quickly when snow is falling rapidly. I'll have live road updates throughout @KOMUnews Today from 4:30-7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Q9UWwexyVW— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) January 27, 2021