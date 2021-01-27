Parson: CDC vaccine data is "misrepresented," but dashboards show almost identical percentages

Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which contains Missouri-specific data submitted by providers from across the state. 

Parson said he and other governors have shared frustration with the CDC data, but the dashboards show almost identical percentages.

 "I and many other Governors expressed concern that vaccination data from the CDC is being misrepresented and does not fully reflect the situations we are seeing at the state level," Parson said.
 
As of Tuesday night, Missouri's new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed 4.5% of the Missouri population have received at least one dose. The CDC data, reported by the New York Times, showed 4.3% of the Missouri population have received at lease one dose. 

Scammer robs Fretboard Coffee of all in-store cash, including the safe

Someone impersonating a Columbia police officer scammed Fretboard Coffee out of all the store's cash on hand, including money from the safe. 

"This is a time where a lot of service businesses, food and beverage businesses, bars, restaurants, musical venues — are just getting by," said coffee shop owner David Elman. "Many places are just barely hanging on so it couldn't have come at a worse time."

The scammer called an employee from the coffee shop and said the store is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department for counterfeit money.

Columbia residents still missing trash bag vouchers

Columbia's new trash collection program, "Pay as You Throw," will  take effect on Monday, Feb. 1, but several residents still have not received their vouchers.

Starting Monday, the Solid Waste Department will not collect curbside trash unless it is placed in a city-issued bag. The city is mailing vouchers to residents to redeem for their bags.

Last week, residents had the opportunity to redeem their vouchers at a drive-through line in Cosmo Park. Many people hadn't yet received their vouchers.

People can redeem the vouchers at Columbia City Hall and local retail stores like Gerbes, Schnucks, Hy-Vee, Menards and Moser's. 

Parson to deliver State of the State address

Governor Mike Parson is set to give the 2021 State of the State address today at 3 p.m. 

The State of the State address is a time for the Governor to outline policy and budget goals for the year. Parson's office has said little though about the content's of his 2021 speech. Some mid-Missouri state representatives are anticipating COVID-19 to lead the conversation, especially when it comes to the economy, education and vaccine distribution. 

The State of the State address will be livestreamed on our website, KOMU.com.

CPS teachers receive thousands of masks that were "just sitting around"

Como Mask Bank is a new Facebook group Jennifer Roberts started Monday, with hopes of getting the community involved with making and distributing as many free masks as possible. 

Roberts has a high school student in the Columbia Public School district.
"I want every person that works in a school to have access to an N95, if they would like it," Roberts said.
 
This morning, she delivered over 2,500 N97 and KN95 masks to CPS teachers.
 
The masks came from the COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund, where she said they were just sitting around, not being used.

MoDOT provides details for Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge construction

MoDOT will begin evaluating construction and contracting bids for the Rocheport Interstate 70 bridge this week.

The project is estimated to cost around $240 million with a completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.

Brandi Baldwin, Project Director of the I-70 Rocheport Bridge, says that MoDOT will start evaluating designer and contractor bids this Friday. 

"We'll start our conversations then, and plan to award the project to a team, a designer firm and a contracting firm team this July," Baldwin said.

Today's First Alert Weather forecast

Winter Weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for all of central Missouri. 

Leave some extra time for your morning commute. Visibility will be low at times, and slick spots could form quickly when snow is falling rapidly.

