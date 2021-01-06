Mid-Missouri hospitals prepare for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, discuss next steps
MU Health Care is preparing to give the second round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, three weeks from the first round of administered doses. Boone Hospital will be administering the second round of the vaccine to health care professionals on Thursday.
The first round of vaccinations was administered three weeks ago, after Missouri received the Pfizer shipment of over 50,000 doses. Since then, MU Health Care has distributed over 5,000 first round doses of the vaccine to health professionals. Boone Hospital has administered just over 2,000 doses of the first round of the vaccine.
New trash changes go into effect next month for Columbia residents
The second phase of trash changes go into effect Feb. 1 for Columbia residents.
The changes require that all trash is placed curbside in city provided bags with the city logo. Any trash in non-city-provided bags will not get collected.
The first phase of changes went into effect in November and required that all trash is placed in bags and that the pickup of bulky items is scheduled in advance for an additional cost.
19-year-old shot in Columbia near Stephens Lake Park
Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening and found a 19-year-old male victim.
Police responded to the area of Old 63 and Broadway around 10:10 p.m. Monday.
The victim had been shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital for "advanced medical care," according to a news release.
MU Health Care sends COVID-19 vaccine sign-up to students by mistake
MU Health Care accidentally invited some MU students to sign-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.
The email, sent out on Dec. 30, asked students to make an appointment to get the first round of the vaccine on Jan. 3.
JCPD: Two minors crash stolen car Monday night
Two minors crashed a stolen car after a chase on Monday night.
According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, a 2014 Dodge Caravan was stolen at 6:45 p.m. from 213 Ashley Street. An officer saw the van around 7:30 p.m. on West High Street.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Pretty comfortable morning, temps are already in the middle to upper 30s before 6am.Might get some afternoon sprinkles in Columbia. Highs in the upper 40shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qFiRoDg4Nr— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 6, 2021