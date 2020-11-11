Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, November 11

Monument will be constructed at the Capitol to honor Missouri military families
State leaders will break ground Wednesday afternoon on the Missouri Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Capitol.
The four-segment black granite monument will serve to honor Missouri families that have lost a loved one serving in the military.
The president of the Jefferson City Veterans' Council said the monument will be a place for families to find closure.
The groundbreaking ceremony begins Wednesday at 2 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. More information about the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument can be found here.
Health department, Columbia hospitals issue statement on hospital capacity
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Boone Hospital Center, MU Health Care and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital issued a joint statement Tuesday regarding Boone County's hospital status.
According to the statement, each facility will begin the implementation of their individual surge plans. This includes changing staffing procedures, pausing some elective surgeries, changing visitor policies and other efforts to 'ensure the highest levels of care for all who need it.'
The Boone County COVID-19 information hub will now reflect hospital status with three levels- green, yellow and red- starting Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.
Boone County Health Department considers new ways to contain COVID-19
Boone County's health order is set to expire Nov. 18.
Following Monday's record number of hospitalizations, health officials are considering new ways to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Ashton Day, the health educator at the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, said adding further restrictions isn't necessarily out of the question, but the increase in cases suggests people aren't following the restrictions in the current health order.
According to the Boone County COVID-19 hub, the county added 144 new cases Tuesday, marking a total of 1,014 active cases. The five-day case average is 131. There have been 7,588 total cases in Boone County.
Day said the department would announce an extension or any changes to the current health order by the end of the week.
Mizzou Football reveals 1 positive COVID-19 test
The Mizzou Football team has one COVID-19 case resulting from Sunday's testing that could cause problems for the Tigers as they prepare to host Georgia on Saturday.
Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed that the single positive test has caused multiple players from one position group into contact tracing, meaning they cannot practice. The rest of the team continued practice on Tuesday.
Mizzou is still scheduled to play Georgia on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field. Multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon suggested that Mizzou could be close to the SEC's roster thresholds for playing which could put the game in doubt. Drinkwitz stressed that University administration and the SEC office will determine whether the game is played.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Wednesday – Sunny and cool. Winds will be fairly light from the west. Lunchtime temps I the 40s, rising to near 55 this afternoon. Evening temps will quickly fall in the 40s, dropping to a low of 35 tonight under clear skies.
Thursday – Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds ahead of a passing dry front late I the day. Highs near 60 with a chill to the air. Overnight temps will fall in the lower 30s, some below freezing.
Friday – Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Rain is likely Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Yep. Colder this morning in Columbia...frosty!Temp change is about -35 degrees colder than yesterday, most are below freezing through 8am #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/wDwL4jVpXJ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 11, 2020