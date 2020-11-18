Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, November 18

IN DEPTH: Missouri's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
The state came out with a COVID-19 vaccination plan, which is over 100 pages long, that details how it will pass out the vaccine to Missouri residents when one becomes available.
Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, submitted the plan to the CDC and the public on Oct. 15. At Governor Parson’s weekly coronavirus briefing on Oct. 15, Dr. Williams said the plan was months in the making and included input from state leaders and stakeholders.
In the first phase, there will be limited availability. Since the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, the vaccine will only be available at five locations throughout the state at first. The locations have yet to be announced, but Dr. Williams said the locations will be in the urban areas.
In phase two, the state would focus on populations that are of increased risk such as racial and ethnic minorities, housing insecure individuals, people living and working in congregate settings and other groups that are at higher risk of having severe outcomes for the virus.
The third and final phase includes all Missourians who want the vaccine. The vaccine would not be available to the general public until 2021.
City of Columbia to discuss how COVID-19 relief funding should be spent
The City of Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission will meet Wednesday night to discuss how federal funding for COVID-19 relief efforts should be spent.
The City of Columbia received an award letter granting the city an additional $737,588 at the end of September. The funding comes from the CARES Act, Round three Community Development Block Grant funding. These funds were allocated by Congress at the end of March in response to the impact of COVID-19.
The Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission conducted a survey earlier this fall to receive community input on how the funding should be spent. The commission will discuss these survey results on Wednesday evening.
The survey showed respondents rated rent assistance, mortgage and utility assistance as the highest priorities to be addressed with the funding.
The next step in the timeline for the Round 3 CDBG funding is a council report and update on funding priorities. That update will happen on Dec. 7.
Wednesday night's meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.
Missouri Speaker Pro will lead bill aimed at protecting against COVID-19 litigation
Missouri Speaker Pro Tim John Wiemann will lead the Senate bill aimed to protect Missourians from "frivolous COVID-19 litigation".
The bill was filed on Friday, Nov. 13 by Senator Emery in response to Gov. Mike Parson's special session, where he focused on ensuring Missourians would be protected from unnecessary and frivolous claims.
According to a press release, those included in the protections are: health care providers, property owners, businesses, schools and churches."
As Governor Parson has said, we need a balanced approach in response to this pandemic. This legislation provides common sense protections to safeguard the health and well-being of Missourian's while supporting our state's continued economic recovery," Rep. Wiemann said.
US announces further drawdown of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq before Biden takes office
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller announced Tuesday that the US will withdraw thousands more US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan 15, 2021 -- just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, confirming plans first reported by CNN on Monday.
A senior defense official said the announcement is "consistent" with what President Donald Trump has publicly announced earlier this year and is "consistent with his promise to the American People."
Prior to his firing, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper sent a classified memo to the White House asserting that it was the unanimous recommendation of the chain of command that the US not draw down its troop presence in Afghanistan any further until conditions were met, sources familiar with the memo tell CNN.
Columbia Regional Airport hosts groundbreaking for new terminal
The terminal will be part of a $20 million airport improvement project that began in March 2015.
Governor Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin were all in attendance at Tuesday's ceremony. The officials believe the new terminal will be beneficial economically.
The new terminal will also allow Columbia Regional Airport to add new destinations.The addition of major cities will also make room for businesses to expand to Columbia.
Officials say the new terminal will be complete in the summer of 2022.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Out the door temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s this morning with wind speeds starting to increase through the day. We’ll warm to the 50s by midday and into the middle 60s by this afternoon. The big story of the day won’t be temperatures, it will be the wind! Winds are expected to be sustained out of the south at 10-20MPH with gusts up to 30-35MPH. Hold on to your hats!
Wednesday Forecast: Good morning! It's going to be a breezy one today with winds gusting up to 30-35 MPH out of the south. This will help boost temperatures into the middle 60s for this afternoon. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMO pic.twitter.com/ZC7hYCEPRd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 18, 2020