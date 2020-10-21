Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Columbia Chamber of Commerce requests modifications to COVID-19 health order
The City of Columbia Chamber of Commerce has requested modifications to the city's health orders for bars and restaurants.
In a letter to the Columbia City Council, the Chamber of Commerce asked for extended hours for bars and restaurants, as well as an end to random inspections for health order violations. The Chamber also requested that standards be enforced more evenly and that expectations be better communicated.
The President of the Chamber Commerce, Matt McCormick, said the restaurant industry has been hit hard during the pandemic and its going to need some help moving forward.
Under current health orders in Boone County, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m. McCormick said one of the most important things the city can do for restaurants and bars it to extend these hours.
City councilwoman to be remembered in drive-by memorial
Seven years ago, First Ward Councilwoman Almeta Crayton passed away. During her time as a community leader, Clayton established two events in Columbia, with the purpose of bringing the community together to serve those in need.
The organization, Almeta Crayton's Community Programs (ACCP) continues her events and more projects to carry on her legacy throughout the community.
To honor her on the anniversary of her death, good friend and local activist of Crayton, Tyree Byndom, has organized a drive-by memorial for loved ones and members of the community to drive by her grave and pay their respects.
The memorial will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.
What you need to know about mail-in ballot process, deadlines
Missouri residents wishing to vote by mail must send a mail-in ballot request to their local election authority by Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
The ballot itself is due to the office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
When absentee or mail-in ballots are received, election workers make sure they’re completely filled out and match up with the voter’s record. If there is missing information or a signature looks really wrong, they reach out to the voter to have them fix it.
The fact that judges work in bipartisan teams is something local election judge Catherine Volmert said she cannot stress enough to voters who fear their ballot might get tossed.
Columbia Holiday Inn Executive Center sees ownership change
The Columbia Holiday Inn Executive Center will see an ownership change, effective immediately, according to a Facebook post from previous owners Kathy and Edward Baker.
The post stated the couple allowed the lender to take possession of the hotel as of Friday. Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau spokesperson Megan McConachie confirmed the transition Tuesday morning.
McConachie confirmed to KOMU 8 News that Driftwood Hospitality Management was named as manager of the Holiday Inn Executive Center Columbia Mall by LNR Properties.
Pete Korsos, Driftwood's Regional Director of Operations, said the company was "appointed specifically to stabilize the operation while positioning the hotel for future success."
City of Columbia to open Small Business Recovery Loan application
Columbia's Small Business Recovery Loan Program application portal will open Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Small businesses in Columbia will be able to apply for grant funding, the City of Columbia Housing Programs Division announced Tuesday.
Eligible business may receive a $15,000 forgivable loan to cover business interruption, adaptation and resiliency expenses in response to the impact of COVID-19.
City staff estimates a two week turnaround for disbursement of funds, depending on the level of demand and completeness of applications.
For more information, check out their website on the full list of application instructions.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
It's currently 47 degrees in Columbia. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers and sprinkles in the afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts north. Highs will be near 60 late in the day.
Clouds will decrease overnight, leading into the last warm day of October tomorrow. Thursday will be warm and breezy with a southerly gust around 30-35 mph and high temperatures near 80.
Columbia has received 0.26" rainfall over the last 24 hoursRainfall amounts in central Missouri are ranging from 0.25 to 0.50", especially along/south of I-70 #mowx pic.twitter.com/wks3wnPFkh— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 21, 2020