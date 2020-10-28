Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Oct. 28

CPS to start rapid testing; MU to stick with its form of testing
Students and employees in Columbia Public Schools who want to be tested for COVID-19 may do so under a rapid testing program newly available to schools and districts across Missouri.
“That's until the tests run out,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Tuesday.
The district is receiving more than 20,000 rapid test kids through Missouri's BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program for K-12 Institutions. State officials started shipping thousands of the test kits Monday to almost 330 districts and schools that applied to participate, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
CPS publishes new student COVID-19 tracker
Columbia Public Schools added a student COVID-19 tracker to its dashboard, effective Tuesday.
The new tracker shows number of schools affected, total number of students affected since September 2020 and students currently out due to COVID-19.
The dashboard previously only showed staff tracking and the 14-day case rate per 10,000 people.
The tracker currently shows 30 schools affected by COVID-19.
To break it down, 19 out of 21 elementary schools, seven out of seven middle schools and three out of four high schools are either experiencing positive student cases or have students quarantining. It also lists one 'other' school affected by COVID-19.
Mid-Missouri counties are excluding some populations from total COVID-19 case and death recording
Across mid-Missouri several counties have excluded portions of populations out of what the county health departments consider to be the total number of COVID-19 cases for the county.
Columbia/Boone County Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy said some counties might exclude certain populations to avoid skewing the total death toll and case numbers for the entire county.
Cole and Callaway health departments are two mid-Missouri counties who are excluding portions of their populations.
MoDOT prepares for winter weather operations despite high turnover
The Missouri Department of Transportation has had a significantly high turnover the last few years.
Last week, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said about 2,500 workers have left the agency since 2016.
Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT's Chief Safety and Operations Officer, said the department has about 1,550 snowplows, which requires about 3,400 operators.
Of those 3,400 positions, about 250 still need to be filled. That number is down from about 400 since the beginning of the year.
"A lot of times and a lot of seasons, we can fill the majority of those empty positions in one round of hiring. We just don't have the luxury of that this year," Allmeroth said. "So in a lot of districts, we're on our second or third round of hiring."
Governor Parson stops in Boone County on final days of 2020 campaign trail
With the election only one week away, gubernatorial candidates are making their final stops on the campaign trail to rally voters.
Mike Parson was in Boone County today for his "Mike Works For Missouri" tour.
The Governor rallied along side other Republican party members such as Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Senator Caleb Rowden.
Gov. Parson reminded rally attendees to go out and vote on Nov. 3. He also endorsed the reelection of President Donald J. Trump.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
It's currently 38 degrees in Columbia. This morning will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry, with developing showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon. Temperatures will reach the high 40s today. The rain will continue overnight and may be heavy at times.
Tomorrow, there will be showers in the morning, but conditions will be primarily dry.