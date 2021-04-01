Proposed housing development gains attention of environmental group
A proposed housing development has drawn attention from Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. The development site borders the state park and the Gans Wild Area, one of 12 wild areas in the state.
Rob Hill is the developer of the proposed Canton Estates. The property is southeast of East Gans Road and South Bearfield Road.
Environmental concerns include the amount of impervious surfaces like roads, sidewalks and roofs. A high percentage of impervious surface in the development risks the chance of increased runoff to conservation areas like Gans Creek.
'Curbside cocktails' come to a close, but a Mo. House bill could make to-go alcohol permanent
A Missouri House Bill is aiming to make to-go alcohol from restaurants and bars permanent.
House Bill 547 was voted to pass by the House of Representatives in a 141-12 decision and is currently in the Senate. A pandemic lift of restrictions on to-go alcohol sales was set to end on Wednesday, March 31.
Rep. Schroer says many owners and employees in restaurants came to him asking for to-go alcohol sales to be a permanent allowance. While representatives are pushing for this change, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking for the legislation to slow down.
Missouri House Bill prompts 2 separate reactions from Missouri voters at the state Capitol
Missouri House Bill 738 is causing two separate reactions among Missouri voters. Both supporters and opponents of the bill took to the Missouri State Capitol on Wednesday to make their voices heard.
The house bill proposes to make photo identification a requirement for Missouri voters. It also seeks to eliminate mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines after Jan. 1, 2022. Voting machines are only allowed for disabled voters as long as they are functional.
The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition gathered on the Capitol steps Wednesday morning to lobby against the legislation. The rally inside was supportive of House Bill 738 and speakers emphasized their views on importance of the Second Amendment.
Boone Hospital Center takes new approach in vaccinating Phase 2
Boone Hospital Center partnered with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services to take on a new approach to getting employees of specific businesses in Boone County vaccinated if eligible.
The vaccination clinic was held at the Columbia Mall on Wednesday, where between 900 and 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to employees of over six local businesses.
These businesses responded to a survey put out by Boone Hospital Center and were specifically picked to take part in this clinic. Officials did not release the names of the businesses for privacy reasons.
As the state nears completion of phase activation, counties face low turnout at vaccination events
Rural counties are struggling to administer all of their vaccines at mass vaccination events as demand in these communities is lower.
Moniteau County held a mass vaccination event on Tuesday and again Wednesday at California's United Church of Christ. The county had 2,000 doses to give out over two days but was only able to administer 589 on day one, because of low turnout.
According to Missouri's vaccine dashboard, which was updated Wednesday, 19.3% of Moniteau County residents have initiated vaccination. The dashboard says Moniteau has 16,132 residents, but only 345 doses have been administered in the past 7 days. Boone County, on the other hand, has 180,463 residents, and 9,414 doses were administered over the last 7 days. Howard County has 10,001 residents listed on the dashboard, and only 588 doses were given over the past 7 days.