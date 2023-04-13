Columbia Citizens Police Review Board postpones Officer Chair, Vice Chair elections again
The board reviewed policies and procedures and was intended to include the election of the Officer Chair and Vice Chair positions.
However, neither election took place Wednesday. Instead, the board will reschedule the election at a future meeting, according to board members. The members estimated the election could take place in a few months.
Members said they decided to push back the vote because there are many new members on the board, and they thought it would be best to give them time to adapt.
Suspect arrested after cardboard burning leads to fire along Route Z
The fire caused Route Z, between East Rob Cook Road and East Timmons Road, to close Wednesday afternoon.
It was first reported as a natural cover fire, but Westhoff said a resident was burning cardboard and a piece flew into the woods nearby.
Capt. Brian Leer told KOMU 8 that an adult male was arrested because he was "interfering with the fire department's efforts to safely fight the fire."
Senate bill that would restrict diversity curriculum heard in House committee
Senate bill 4, authored by Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester), would create numerous curriculum and transparency guidelines for Missouri public K-12 schools to follow. A revised version of the bill passed in the Senate in early February.
The bill would restrict the teaching of race history instruction by prohibiting instructors to teach curriculum that could make students feel “responsible for actions committed in the past by others.
Fresh Start expands sober living housing program to Fulton
Fresh Start provides assistance to those in addiction recovery. They provide basic services like job help and goal-setting to get people back on their feet.
It has roughly 20 properties that serve about 100 people at this time. In this social model, these residents blend into their communities. The Fulton location will have two newly renovated homes.
Hickman students prepare for trip to NASA to show off 3D design
Hickman High School students with the Columbia Aeronautics and Space Association presented their space simulation and rocket designs to NASA representatives in February. And Wednesday, they prepared for their NASA-sponsored trip to Houston.
The group's project is a dice roll designed for a limited gravity environment. The dice were designed to have a hollow inside with the outsides using iron shavings for magnesium. All of the designs were created using classroom 3D printing.