Missouri House bill would allow public colleges, universities to hike tuition prices
House Bill 856, which was passed by the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday, would get rid of the tuition cap for colleges and universities in the state.
The bill would also allow for the state's public universities to determine tuition rates depending on one’s degree or major.
While University of Missouri officials refused to comment on the bill, tuition rates have steadily increased along inflation lines in the past 10 years.
Blair's Law working to make "celebratory" gunfire a felony
Lawmakers in Jefferson City are hoping to have "Blair's Law" officially adopted by the state.
The law would ban "celebratory gunfire" across the state.
Blair's Law, named in honor of Blair Shanahan Lane, an 11-year-old girl from Kansas City who was killed by a falling "celebratory" bullet, is an amendment to House Bill 944.
Ashland settles lawsuit with former police chief Woolford
The city of Ashland and former Police Chief Lyn Woolford have settled a lawsuit stemming from a claim that former Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer broke state law by firing Woolford last year.
Under the settlement, Woolford received $112,636, and his attorney, Matt Uhrig, received $24,863.
Woolford is also barred from working for the city of Ashland again, or even from applying for a city job.
AP: NCAA dumps sit-out rule for Transfers
The NCAA is making changes to rules surrounding student athletes who transfer to other schools.
Previously athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey were forced to sit out a year after transferring.
Now, that wait period is being eliminated.
Forecast: Cooling trends into the weekend, chance for frost tonight
A chilly morning will greet Mid-Missouri as you walk out the door. Frost is back because of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s.
Things will warm up throughout the day however, with sunny skies pushing highs into the upper 50s.
Don't toss out that umbrella though, as rain is back in the forecast for Friday evening.