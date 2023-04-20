Homeowner who shot Black teen Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
Andrew Lester, the white 84-year-old Kansas City man who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black 16-year-old, two times after he mistakenly rang his doorbell, pled not guilty in court Wednesday.
Doctors discharged Yarl Sunday after Lester shot him once in the head, and again in the arm after Yarl fell to the ground. Yarl had confused Lester's address with the home where he was supposed to pick up his younger brothers.
Missouri House approves public school safety measures
The measures would require public school districts to have bullet-resistant doors and windows at schools.
The bill sponsor, Rep. Justin Hicks (R-St. Charles), told KOMU 8 News the bill's idea comes after recent mass shootings at schools. Hicks also said the doors would negate intruders from accessing possible entrance points in schools.
Homeless encampment safety concerns rise due to nearby shooting
A homeless encampment near the Interstate 70/Highway 63 connector is facing safety concerns prior to its removal Monday. The removal comes after complaints from residents and the Department of Natural Resources.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that occurred near the site. It's unclear if a homeless individual was involved. One male victim was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
House committee votes in favor of two transgender Senate bills
Under SB 39, students can't compete in athletic competitions opposite their biological sex. SB 49 prohibits minors from receiving gender transition surgeries, according to its summary.
Both bills passed 7-3. The bills now head to the House floor, where they will be heard and debated.
Moberly man charged with murder, DWI in crash that killed pregnant woman
A Randolph County prosecutor charged Steven Garrett, the 47-year-old man who caused a head-on car crash, which resulted in the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, with 7 felonies on Tuesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Garrett was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
The 22-year-old victim, Maya Stilwell, was six to seven months pregnant at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents. The unborn baby also died due to brain and organ injuries, court documents said.