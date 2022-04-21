Jefferson City Salvation Army asks for federal funds to remodel shelter
After 20 years, the Jefferson City Salvation Army is asking for more American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help remodel its shelter.
The shelter is asking for $3.5 million from both the city and the county, which are both receiving funds.
The Salvation Amy said it started campaigning after the Jefferson City tornado in 2019. And after the pandemic's eviction moratorium ended last year, the shelter saw even more people needing a place to stay.
"One of the things we've noticed is that we're seeing a lot more families," Justin Windell, corps officer at the Jefferson City Salvation Army said. "So we're trying to transition."
Columbia holds community development needs public hearing
A public hearing was held to receive citizen input on identifying housing and community development needs within the Columbia community Wednesday night.
The City of Columbia estimates it will receive approximately $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $600,000 in HOME funds in fiscal year 2023, particularly for the needs of low- and moderate income persons and families.
The hearing addressed affordable housing, community facilities for service providers, infrastructure for lower-income neighborhoods, homelessness prevention and shelters.
Marijuana legalization bill advances through committee as ballot initiative gets more signatures
In the legislature, Republican state Rep. Ron Hicks is backing a bill to legalize possession and use of recreational marijuana for individuals 21 and older.
Hicks' bill, HB 2704, passed through committee on Tuesday, but it still has to go through the House, a Senate committee, and then the full Senate must vote on it.
The legislature will adjourn at 6 p.m. on May 13, and many are worried it may not advance into a law in time.
Legal MO 2022 is a ballot initiative that would allow the state to continue capping licenses while ensuring current medical marijuana license holders get the initial batch of recreational licenses.
Columbia bus driver shortage could affect more than just riders
The city of Columbia is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage that could affect more than its frequent riders.
“Right now, we have 11 full-time driver openings and seven part-time, for a total of 18,” John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said. “We'd like to have 47 drivers, so we’re far below what we'd like to have.”
Because of that approximately 40% deficit of drivers, current drivers have been working 12 hours of mandatory overtime per week since August. Ogan said this overtime is “putting a good strain on them.”
“Everybody needs to get to work, everybody needs to get to school,” GoCOMO Safety and Training Supervisor Regina Morgan said.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Fulton home invasion
The Fulton Police Department has released the names of the suspect and victim who were both killed after a home invasion on Monday night.
Police say Willie M. Thompkins, 45, was identified as the suspect in the incident. Police believe Thompkins fled the scene on foot but was wounded by a gunshot.
Fulton police also identified the victim as Mark Chan Lee, 58. Lee was taken to a Columbia hospital after the invasion for treatment of his gunshot wounds, where he later died. A second male victim survived a gunshot to his leg, and a female victim was physically assaulted, police said.