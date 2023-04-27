Judge blocks Missouri rule limiting transgender health care
A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled against the Republican attorney general’s emergency rule on transgender health care, putting it on hold until at least Monday. The rule would have required documentation of gender dysphoria for three years and therapy over 18 months before patients could access gender-affirming medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery.
In response to the ruling, Lambda Legal and the ACLU of Missouri issued the following statement:
“We are grateful for the court’s decision to issue a temporary stay of the implementation of the attorney general’s so-called ‘emergency rule,’ as it more fully considers our request for a temporary restraining order. No less than the health and well-being of thousands of transgender Missourians is at stake.”
This emergency stay comes after Rock Bridge students walked out of class on Wednesday in protest of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's emergency rule.
One dead after Boone County weekend shooting
Sam Baldwin IV, 31, has died after he was shot Saturday in Boone County. The shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. at the 4300 block of W. Bellview Drive, according to previous KOMU reporting.
A 5-year-old child was also shot in the incident and was hospitalized. The child's status has not been publicly updated, but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Officials believe there were multiple shooters involved. A car was towed from the site with apparent bullet holes in the windshield and across the body of the vehicle.
Missouri River Regional Library shares expansion plans during National Library Week
Proposition L, otherwise known as "Proposition Library," is on the Aug. 8 ballot. The proposition introduces a change to the Missouri River Regional Library's (MRRL) operating levy. An average increase of 2.5% can be expected for most households.
If approved, the proposition would add an additional 21,600 square feet to the facility, including an additional floor.
The library has not had an increase to its levy since 1964, and only minor upgrades have been made to the structure since then.
Marketing and airport amenities among discussion at airport advisory board meeting
The Columbia Regional (COU) Airport Advisory Board discussed the functionality of its new terminal at a meeting Wednesday. COU's new terminal features a wider concourse and modern fixtures around the building.
However, there is a noticeable lack of food and drink options for those going to their departure gate or coming back to Columbia, according to fliers. Airport manager Mike Parks said they are in talks with at least one food vendor.
Members of the board also addressed delays and cancellations at the airport along with new ways to market COU.
Forecast: Rain possible on Thursday, but best chances stay south of I-70
Passing showers are expected through the day, but mainly for areas south of I-70. The most likely time for rain to fall is late morning through the early evening.
All of this rain will be fighting a lot of dry air that has been in place across the region over the last few days. Relative humidity values, the amount of water vapor the atmosphere is holding compared to how much it could hold, will be very low over northern Missouri.