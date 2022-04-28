Local health officials respond as US enters 'transition phase' of the pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, announced Wednesday that the United States is now in a "transition phase" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're not over the pandemic," Fauci said. "Don't let anybody get the misinterpretation that the pandemic is over, but what we are in is a different phase of the pandemic."
Missouri's been in an endemic phase since the beginning of April when Gov. Mike Parson announced that the state would take a different approach to the virus.
Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization have declared an endemic.
Hall of Fame inductee Gary Pinkel receives recognition at Missouri Capitol
Legendary Missouri Football Coach Gary Pinkel was recognized at the state Capitol on the House Floor and in the Senate on his 70th birthday Wednesday.
Missouri football's winningest head coach received word in December that he would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class.
"It's not just winning games, it's just not in Columbia, Missouri. It's for the whole state of Missouri. It was so great to see people embrace it, you know, that Mizzou football was important," Pinkel said on the program winning under his leadership.
160 acres on the Missouri River donated for research, conservation and recreation
Larry and Brenda Potterfield, Midway USA owners, donated 160 acres of land to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) on Monday. The land will be owned by TNC and is in partnership with Missouri River Relief.
The property is about 20 minutes west of Columbia at the end of Sarr Street in Huntsdale. It sits on a scenic stretch between the river and the Katy Trail.
The land includes a building formerly operated as the Station House restaurant.
This is the first time all 160 acres will be accessible to the public.
MACC, MU veterinary program collaboration will provide hands-on experience for students
A new veterinary technology program on Moberly Area Community College's Mexico campus will allow students to gain hands-on experience in providing health care to animals.
A ribbon cutting event was held Wednesday afternoon for the new program, with Governor Mike Parson in attendance.
MACC has partnered with the University of Missouri's College of Veterinary Medicine to provide the opportunity to students.
The program first started accepting students in August 2021. During the last two semesters of MACC's program, students will be provided the hands-on experience at MU's Veterinary Health Centers. Students will work with specialists, veterinary students and registered veterinary technicians.
Lincoln University students say increased tuition means more budget planning
The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved an increase in tuition, fees and room and board rates by an estimated 4% for the upcoming fall semester.
The increase takes effect on Aug. 1. and is applicable for both graduate and undergraduate students.
Sandy Koetting, vice president for administration and finance at LU, said the cost of inflation aided the Board of Curators' approval for the increase.
"We know that prices continue to increase. We've got contractual obligations," Koetting said. "While we don't want to overburden the student, we also need to ensure that we are collecting enough revenue to offset those increases in costs and those contractual obligations."