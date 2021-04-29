All eyes on Medicaid expansion as Senate debates state budget
The deadline for the state Senate to approve the budget is fast approaching, and Medicaid expansion is still up for debate.
Democrats will raise the issue on the Senate floor in the coming days, but there is no guarantee that funding will pass. Missourians voted 53% in favor of Medicaid expansion under Amendment 2 last year.
If the Senate is unable to come to a decision on the issue by May 7, the last day to confirm the state budget, lawmakers believe a lawsuit may be filed.
CPS parents react to possible rezoning scenario
Columbia Public Schools will see a change in school zoning come next fall.
Parkade Elementary School is over capacity, and those redistricting changes will take affect, according to the district's website.
The district is looking at four other scenarios that could impact where local elementary students go to school.
Fulton family selling Dairy Queen after nearly 20 years
After nearly 20 years, a Fulton family is saying goodbye to their Dairy Queen.
The Edgars have become well known in the Fulton community over the years. They have hosted fundraisers for schools, colleges, churches and other charities.
The decision to sell the Dairy Queen was made on the Edgar family’s own accord. The new owners own a chain of DQs in Illinois.
NCAA approves new one-time transfer rule
The NCAA approved a new rule on Wednesday, allowing student athletes the chance to transfer one time in their career without having to sit out for a season.
Previously, athletes in men's and women's basketball and football had to sit out a year after transferring. Now, athletes like Mizzou women's basketball transfer Skylah Travis will be able to jump into action right away.
Forecast: Widespread showers and storms by evening
Rain might be sticking around early on Thursday, but it's cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures after that.
High temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s on Thursday and Friday, before rising to the high 70s over the weekend.
There's a small chance of showers at the beginning of next week, but skies look friendly for the True/False Film Fest.